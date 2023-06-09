Rice Pancakes and French Toast with Hazelnut Cocoa Spread Recipes by Chef Vikas Khanna

We all know the creamy and chocolatey taste of Nutella. And guess what the brand has launched an exciting campaign, “Nutella Back to School," just in time for the upcoming academic year. The campaign is dedicated to bringing joy and delectable moments to children’s school days.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the introduction of an irresistible recipe by the esteemed chef, Vikas Khanna - Nutella Rice Pancakes and Nutella French toast. These delightful recipes combine the irresistible taste of sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread with the scrumptiousness of rice pancakes and French toast, creating an unforgettable treat for kids.

Below are the recipes for your quick breakfast hack.

Nutella Rice Pancakes:

Serving – 3 (1 per person)

Ingredients

2 cups dosa batter

2 firm peaches (you can use other options like apple)

2 tablespoons brown sugar (for 3 servings)

1 ½ Tbsp Butter for cooking peach + 1 tbsp for cooking pancakes

60 grams Nutella (15 g per portion)

Method:

Cut the peaches in half and core them. Evenly toss them in sugar and grill until soft and cooked through. Thinly slice them.

On a hot gridle preferably cast iron, add 1 tablespoons batter. Wait for 30 seconds and place the sliced peaches on top. Cooked until the batter is cooked through.

Add the Nutella and enjoy. Serve along with watermelon juice.

Nutella French toast:

Serving: - 8 (1 per person)

Ingredients:

1 cup skimmed milk

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground flaxseeds

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 slices thick sliced bread

3 tablespoons coconut oil for cooking (for 8 slices)

Method:

120gm Nutella (15g per slice)

¼ cup fresh fruit (Strawberries or blueberries or raspberry or red current etc.)

In a shallow wide bowl, whisk together the milk, cornstarch, ground flaxseeds, baking powder, and vanilla.

Add butter to a pan over medium-high heat and melt. Whisk the batter again right before dipping bread, as the cornstarch will settle to the bottom of the bowl.

Dip each side of the bread in the batter and let soak for about 10 seconds, then add the bread to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Add more butter to the pan as needed in between pieces of bread.

Serve with Nutella and fresh fruit. (Can serve berry smoothie)

Link to the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUvsMgTaa8