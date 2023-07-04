CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rice To Jaggery, Donate These Items On A Sawan Monday To Please Lord Shiva
Rice To Jaggery, Donate These Items On A Sawan Monday To Please Lord Shiva

July 04, 2023

A significant facet of this sacred month revolves around the act of donation.

It is said that charity can fix all your broken work as giving something to the needy will always be a blessing to you.

Every year, the sacred month of Sawan captivates devotees with its spiritual significance. In 2023, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will grace us until August 31. This particular year holds a unique occurrence as, after 19 years, Sawan extends for two months, spanning an auspicious 59 days.

A significant facet of this sacred month revolves around the act of donation, which is believed to possess transformative powers capable of mending broken endeavours. Bestowed with immense significance, donations are regarded as an integral part of one’s life, with a popular belief dictating that individuals should perform this virtuous act at least twice in their lifetime.

You can receive Lord Shiva’s blessing by donating these six things on a Sawan Monday:

Rice: If you have a weak moon, according to astrology, donating rice can help strengthen its influence. By offering rice to the needy, you can seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. Preparing kheer, a sweet dish made of whole rice, as an offering to Lord Shiva and distributing it among devotees as prasad is also believed to be fruitful. This practice is believed to assist in fulfilling one’s wishes and receiving blessings from Lord Shiva.

Rudraksha: According to spirituality, wearing Rudraksha can help an individual to come out from all problems. Whereas, donating Rudraksha can help to increase wealth and also release you from mental and physical troubles. The person is expected to gain mental peace and all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Donate Sesame: Donating black sesame on Mondays can help you get relief from mental stress. It will help you to improve your luck and your planets will become more auspicious. This will also help you to boost your self-confidence.

Donate a pair of snakes: If you have Kalsarp Dosh, then donating a pair of snakes made of copper, bronze, or silver on Sawan Monday in a temple is believed to reduce the effect of Kalsarp Dosh.

Silver Shivling: If you intend to remove obstacles from your life and seek success in any specific work then you may donate silver Shivling in a temple on Sawan Monday.

Donate Jaggery: If your relationship is facing problems, it is believed that donating Jaggery to lord Shiva or feeding a cow. It is considered that jaggery can also help you to get rid of financial crises.

