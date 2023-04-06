Rice To Whole Wheat Bread, Foods To Gain Weight Easily

In today’s times, weight loss is discussed everywhere you go but rarely do we see people talking about gaining some extra kilos, especially when they are underweight. Today, we are going to tell you about how you can increase your weight easily without any workout.

There are a lot of such products in the market, which claim to increase your weight. Such products should always be consumed only after consulting a doctor. You will be surprised to know that you can easily increase your weight by consuming certain food and drinks. You don’t even have to make any special effort for this and these methods can be considered much safer than others.

According to a Healthline report, consuming animal and plant protein foods, healthy fats and full-fat dairy products is beneficial if you want to gain weight. By including these foods in your diet, you can easily increase your weight. Not only weight, but these food items can also help in gaining muscle. The most important thing is that such foods can also be consumed by vegetarians. People who do not eat animal protein can consume plant protein.

5 foods for weight gain

Milk has been tried and tested for centuries for weight and muscle gain. It is a good balance of protein, carbs and fats, apart from being a great source of calcium along with other vitamins and minerals. By consuming at least 2 glasses of milk a day, you can easily gain weight.

Rice can also be considered a superfood for weight gain. Rice is a food rich in carbs and calories and when eaten in proper quantity, then it can lead to weight gain.

Dry fruits are another great source of healthy fibre, antioxidants and high-calorie nutrients, making them a convenient addition to your diet. They also make for a tasty and satisfying snack option. These are full of nutrients, which can help you to gain weight.

Whole wheat bread can also help you in gaining weight. It is a good source of carbs and is high in calories. It becomes a nutritious diet when combined with protein sources like eggs, meat and cheese.

When it comes to protein-rich foods, cheese and eggs are often hailed as some of the best sources available. Paneer contains a lot of calories and fats and you can eat it by mixing it in any dish. The egg is considered to be the best for muscle gaining. Eggs are packed with plenty of nutrients, making them a highly nutritious food choice.

