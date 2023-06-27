Ridhi Mehra Shares Destination Wedding Tips On How To Pick the Perfect Lehenga

Excited about your destination wedding? But not sure what lehanga sets to pick to match the wedding vibe. Celebrity fashion designer Ridhi Mehra has the perfect lehenga sets to match every function leading up to the wedding day.

Known for her attention to detail and a favourite among Bollywood celebrities, Ridhi Mehra’s designs are a contemporary take on refined Indian dressing.

This wedding season, celebrity fashion designer Ridhi Mehra picks five lehengas you can flaunt at your destination wedding and tips to keep in mind while selecting the perfect lehenga set.

Welcome Dinner

Presenting a regal ensemble that exudes sophistication and allure. The ensemble features a royal blue embroidered georgette draped blouse, meticulously crafted with intricate details. Paired impeccably with a georgette embroidered lehenga, this set epitomises elegance. Completing the ensemble is a net embroidered dupatta, adding an ethereal touch to the overall look.

A sophisticated ensemble featuring a dusky pink net embroidered sleeveless blouse gracefully paired with a chiffon ruching skirt. Completing the ensemble is a net dupatta adorned with an embroidered border, adding a touch of elegance to the overall attire.

Haldi

Introducing a stunning creation crafted from yellow organza, showcasing exquisite multicoloured embroidery on both the lehenga and blouse. This vibrant ensemble is thoughtfully paired with a net-embroidered dupatta, adding a touch of grace and charm to the overall look.

Wedding

A red net monotone embroidered organza draped blouse beautifully paired with a chiffon ruching skirt. The ensemble is further enhanced with a net-embroidered dupatta adorned with an organza frill. The bright hue which symbolises love adds a touch of radiance to the overall look.

Reception

Introducing an exquisite ensemble consisting of champagne organza ruffled top flawlessly paired with a net embroidered lehenga. This elegant combination exemplifies refined craftsmanship and timeless beauty, making it a captivating choice for any special occasion.

When picking a lehenga for a destination wedding, here are some important things to keep in mind:

Comfort

Opt for a lehenga that allows you to move and dance comfortably throughout the wedding festivities. Lightweight fabrics and a well-fitted design will ensure ease of movement.

Consider the weather conditions at the destination. If it’s a hot and humid location, choose breathable fabrics such as georgette or chiffon to stay cool. For colder climates, opt for heavier fabrics such as velvet or silk.

Select a lehenga that is easy to pack and doesn’t wrinkle easily. It should also be manageable to carry and transport to your destination.

Coordinate your lehenga with the overall theme and style of the destination wedding. Consider the colours and decor at the venue to ensure your lehenga complements the surroundings.

Think about the timing of the wedding events. For daytime ceremonies, pastel shades and lighter embellishments work well, while for evening events, you can go for bolder colours and heavier embroideries.

Keep in mind any cultural or religious customs that need to be followed during the wedding. Ensure your lehenga allows for ease of movement and accommodates any required accessories or rituals.

Choose a lehenga that reflects your taste and style. While it’s important to consider the destination wedding aspects, ultimately, you should feel confident and beautiful in the outfit you choose.

Set a budget and stick to it while selecting your lehenga. Destination weddings can involve additional expenses, so it’s important to factor in the cost of your outfit within your overall budget.

According to Ridhi Mehra, the key is to strike a balance between style, comfort, and practicality to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience at the destination wedding.