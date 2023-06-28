Rihanna Continues to Slay Maternity Looks; This Time in a Jean Paul Gaultier Bodycon Dress That is Just Amaze

Rihanna is a pioneering force in the world of fashion. She appears to have an agenda right now to keep the fashion world buzzing with her pregnancy options. The pop sensation raised the bar for date-night pregnant attire. Rihanna wore a vintage outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier to continue the trend of bump-baring pregnancy fashion. Every part of Rihanna’s baby bump was highlighted by the translucent black bodycon dress. An overall geometric diamond design was emphasised by the attire. The halter-necked dress flung down to create an ankle-grazing hem. Not only that, by combining the transparent dress with the smallest sequin string bikini and accessorising with slinky strap heels, Rihanna presented a magnificent case for layering.

Check out her look right here:

Rihanna channelled her inner fearless self for the pregnant photo shoot. The singer dominated a jewelled bralette with a lace-trimmed black string thong. Tassels on Rihanna’s bralette were asymmetrical. She wore hefty bracelets made of silver and gold with everything. A few rings gave the outfit some glitz. Slinky danglers gave the outfit a carefree feel. The tropical backdrop suited the glossy lips. Her natural curls also flowed around her growing baby. Her crimson manicure conveyed her determination.

Whatever RiRi wears is sure to gain attention around. The internet was crashed by Rihanna’s Oscars attire. Rihanna chose the ideal two-piece dress because black was the colour of the evening. The top of the dress had a tulle blouse bodice, and the train-style hem was shimmering. Underneath, the pop sensation wore a simple black bandeau top. The finishing touch was a matching set of dazzling hoops. It was all sealed for her by the long, sleek side part. Rihanna certainly emanated glitz and confidence on the red carpet, rounding out her dramatic cat eye looks with matte lips.

Fashionistas are often in a tizzy over Rihanna’s pregnancy looks.