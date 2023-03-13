Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Sheer Gown At Oscars 2023; All Pics

After her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Rihanna turns up the heat at the Academy Awards. The singer once again stunned fans as she walked the champagne-coloured carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12. Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child. Flaunting her baby bump, she wore a gorgeous black Alaïa gown for the Oscars 2023 carpet.

The stunning number featured a sheer mesh full-sleeve top with a turtleneck. Rihanna layered it with a black leather bralette, featuring halter neck detailing and side cut-outs, which was attached to the leather skirt which came with multiple-cutout details on the side and a long train. The singer flaunted her baby bump in the sheer top. Rihanna’schampagne-carpet appearance at the 95th Academy Awards made our jaws drop with her “black chic moment.” She accessorized the gown with subtle drop earrings and statement rings.

To top it off, Rihanna wore her hair in a high updo and opted for glamorous makeup. Her perfectly winged eyeliner was complemented by ample mascara, and shimmery eyes, with a silver touch around the corners. The contoured cheeks uplifted her face and the blush added to her soft glam. To break the monotony of her look and make a bold statement, Rihanna wore a pop of colour with bold red lips and matching manicure nails.

This year, Rihanna has been nominated for the Oscars for her song, “Lift Me Up," in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." She will also put up a performance on the track during the show. Last week, Rihanna, in an Instagram post, joked that her son was upset his soon-to-be sibling got to attend the Oscars. Alongside a grumpy picture of her son, Rihanna wrote, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week swipe for tb of my fat man.”

At the Oscars, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up will compete against these other nominated songs - Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and India’s nomination Nattu Nattu from the film RRR. Taylor Swift’s Carolina is also in the fight.

