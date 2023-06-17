Rihanna Keeps Her Sass While Flaunting Baby Belly for Pharrell Williams’ Debut Louis Vuitton Campaign

Pharrell Williams unveiled his first campaign for Louis Vuitton ahead of his debut as the men’s creative director of the French luxury label during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 20. Pharrell Williams has assumed the prestigious position left vacant by the late acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh.

The designer shared a photo of himself in front of a big new Louis Vuitton campaign billboard with Rihanna on the side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris as a sneak peek at his debut collection. “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024," he captioned the picture. The singer shared a similar text with a close-up photo of her campaign poster.

Check out Pharell's post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@pharrell)

Rihanna can be seen in the image sporting a leather shirt with a pixelated version of the brand’s iconic Damier check that was half unbuttoned to show off her growing baby belly. She accessorised the outfit with a few delicate neckpieces, held a coffee cup in one hand, and added a touch of blush and sparkly eyeshadow to her face. She also put gloss to her lips and contoured her cheeks. Several red, yellow, and green LV bags with her monogram are also visible on her person.

The billboard is generating excitement among fashion enthusiasts, and Louis Vuitton revealed to GQ that it is a part of the company’s upcoming men’s Spring-Summer 2024 campaign with the singer.

As was to be expected, the collaboration between Rihanna and Pharrell was well received by online users, who praised the designer for using a pregnant model for his LV menswear debut. A person commented, “The fact that Pharrell had a pregnant woman icon as the model for his first LV menswear campaign," while another added, “Having a pregnant woman model a men’s line is the next level we needed."

Check out Rihanna's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

According to one user, “It’s the pregnant woman starring in a men’s luxury fashion campaign." Someone else said, “IT GIRL. Having a child or not. removing obstacles and establishing standards. Her position as a style icon has been cemented FOREVER.

Although this may be Pharrell’s debut campaign for Louis Vuitton, he has previously worked with Rihanna on commercial projects. The pair collaborated on N.E.R.D’s comeback track, “Lemon," in 2017. Rihanna stated that Pharrell was producing her ninth album, R9, in 2020.