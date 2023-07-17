Rise in Heart Diseases Among the Youth? Expert Unravels The Reason Behind It

The alarming escalation of heart-related health issues among the younger generation is currently under the scanner of global health experts. While heart disease was conventionally associated with the elderly, the past few years have witnessed a concerning shift, with more young people falling prey to it.

Several underlying factors are causing this worrisome trend. “Foremost among them is the ever-present presence of unhealthy dietary habits. A vast majority of young people gravitate towards processed, high-fat, high-sodium foods, skipping nutritious options. This dietary shift has exposed them to increased cholesterol levels and blood pressure at an early age, setting the stage for cardiac ailments,” says Dr Jagadesh Madireddi, Consultant Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad

Next is the role of a sedentary lifestyle. The advent of technology, while making lives easier, has also made us less active. Dr Madireddi opines, “Prolonged sitting, lack of regular physical exercise, and increased screen time contribute significantly to obesity, another precursor to heart disease.”

The rising prevalence of stress and mental health issues among the young also cannot be overlooked. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have been linked with harmful physiological changes that can contribute to heart problems.

“Alcohol and nicotine use, though not new, continue to be significant risk factors, with initiation often occurring during youth. A trend of vaping and e-cigarettes, falsely perceived as safer alternatives, further adds to the risk,” believes Dr Madireddi.

It’s crucial to raise awareness about heart-healthy lifestyle choices among the youth. Encouraging a balanced diet, regular physical activity, stress management, and abstaining from harmful substances could all help in curbing this increasing trend.

“The rise in heart disease among the young is an interplay of several lifestyle and environmental factors. As the saying goes, “Prevention is better than cure," and it’s high time we apply this to our heart health right from our youth,” signs off Dr Madireddi.