Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 7 Times Alia Bhatt Looked Absolute Rani in Breathtaking Sarees

Bollywood’s most anticipated films, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ directed by Karan Johar and featuring the alluring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles has hit theatres today. This movie is the first one directed by Karan Johar since ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), which makes it much more exhilarating. In addition, Alia Bhatt’s stunning chiffons are another draw for this Dharma Production film.

Those chiffons, created by Manish Malhotra, have been a visual treat throughout the film’s promotion as well as during the actual filming. As she and Ranveer visited the nation for the film’s promotion, Alia made the conscious choice to wear gorgeous chiffon sarees from Manish Malhotra’s inventory. In addition to adding a characteristic Bollywood flair, these sarees are a fantastic choice for weddings and other formal occasions. Indeed, drool-worthy is the elegance of those pieces of 6-yard.

Alia Bhatt’s 7 Best Saree Moments

The charming pair brought their infectious zeal and star power to Vadodara, captivating onlookers and generating anticipation for their next love tale. At a promotion for the film, Alia wore a pink and green sari. Her pink saree’s neon hem and borders extend throughout the entire garment. She paired her saree with a dual-toned top in pink and vibrant colours. Alia chose silver earrings as the only eye-catching addition to the formal ensemble. She had nude-toned lips, well-contoured cheeks, kohl-filled eyes, and plenty of mascara. Her open hairstyle complemented her outfit beautifully.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an ombre pastel saree as she arrived in Delhi to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The multi-pastel saree had a flowy chiffon pallu and a lovely lace border. By pairing the saree with a sleeveless shirt with a low neckline, the actress emphasised her beauty.Alia Bhatt, channelling her inner Rani, transformed this exquisite saree into a trend. The light blue, peach, and mauve colours of the saree were expertly blended to create an ombre effect. The actress wore a flowy pallu with her chiffon saree. Its subdued lacey border added a scallop motif and supported the minimalist style. Alia wore a strapless blouse with a plunging neckline with her saree. The straps are separated into two and extend rearward to create a backless aspect.

The actor has been turning attention at every film promotion event with her eye-catching choice of sarees. Alia recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself rocking a solid saree to pull off the regal appearance. Recently, Alia Bhatt appeared to promote Rocky Aur Rani while wearing a Manish Malhotra saree. In addition to her 6-yards, Alia Bhatt wore a sleeveless top with an exposed back and upper back support. The saree was chosen from the racks of one of India’s most renowned designers, Manish Malhotra, and is made of sheer cloth in a single colour. With dangling earrings, strong kohl eyes, groomed brows, and glossy lips, Alia Bhatt enhanced her elegant appearance.

In a dual-toned saree, Alia Bhatt captivated Kolkata as she promoted her movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the purpose of promoting their movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the release of the song ‘Dhindora Baje Re’, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh landed in Kolkata, the City of Joy, on Monday. Ranveer Singh rocked trousers and a shirt, while Alia Bhatt wore a pink saree for the event. A gorgeous georgette saree with two tones of pink was worn by Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt wore her 6-yards with a sleeveless top with an exposed back and a plunging neckline. Ami Patel, with the help of Gargima Garg, put together Alia Bhatt’s outfit for her day out in Kolkata.

The next stop on Rani’s promotional train was Chandigarh, where the actress dressed in a stunning purple saree with black sequin embroidery and made everyone fall in love with her. This shirt shared the deep sweetheart neckline of the other blouses. She matched the other styles by keeping the accessories to a minimum as well. Manish Malhotra’s contemporary design on Alia looked absolutely beautiful. Doesn’t she appear unbelievably stunning?

Alia most recently wore an absolutely amazing tie-dye saree with green, pink, and yellow tones for the Pink City of Jaipur. Everyone was amazed when they saw the combination of hues and colours on this stunning saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a very traditional look with this one by wearing only a black bindi and silver bangles as accessories. Is it really so difficult to be seduced by Alia’s stunning smile?

Up till this point, Alia Bhatt has always used a variety of colours in her sarees when promoting Rocky Aur Rani. Sometimes there are two, other times there are more. She has established the style, therefore it won’t surprise us if Indian women copy her looks in the near future!

Which one of these looks did you absolutely love?