Role of Nutrition: Can Nutraceutical Supplements Prevent Chronic Diseases? Find Out

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining our health and preventing chronic diseases. Nutraceutical supplements, which are derived from food sources and have potential health benefits, may help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. However, it’s important to note that they should not be considered a replacement for a healthy diet and lifestyle. Evidence suggests that nutraceutical supplements may be beneficial in certain cases, but their effectiveness varies depending on the individual’s health status, genetics, and other factors.

“Nutrition is one of the most significant factors that affect our overall health and wellbeing, with a strong correlation between our dietary habits and the development of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, are major health concerns worldwide, and lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and smoking are significant contributors,” says Harsh, Founder, Happy Ratio.

One important aspect of nutrition is the balance of macronutrients and micronutrients in our diet. Macronutrients refer to carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, which are required in large amounts to provide energy and support growth and development. Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, are needed in smaller quantities but are essential for numerous bodily functions, including immune function, metabolism, and bone health.

“Consuming a balanced and varied diet that includes whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, can help provide the necessary nutrients for optimal health and help prevent chronic diseases. In addition, certain nutrients have been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases. For example, omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, have been shown to reduce inflammation, lower the risk of heart disease, and improve brain health,” adds Harsh.

While it is ideal to obtain nutrients from food, it is often impractical to consume the quantity and variety that is recommended for healthy individuals. This is where nutraceutical supplements can be used to supplement an individual’s dietary intake by filling in the gaps that their daily habits leave behind.

“Nutraceuticals offer a promising avenue for preventing the onset of chronic diseases and managing their complications. These medicinal foods provide nutritional and therapeutic benefits that can enhance overall well-being, modulate immunity, and treat specific diseases. Nutraceuticals can serve as a valuable adjunct to pharmaceuticals, offsetting negative side effects or improving chronic condition management,” says Dr Vivek Srivastava, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Business Strategy & Scientific Affairs, Zeon Lifesciences.

Nutraceutical supplements, derived from natural food sources, are believed to be particularly effective in preventing chronic diseases by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, thanks to the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants they contain. “Common supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, probiotics, and green tea extract have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis, and certain cancers,” adds Dr Srivastava.

However, the use of nutraceutical supplements to prevent chronic diseases should not replace a healthy lifestyle. “Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are essential for maintaining good health. Before taking any nutraceutical supplement, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare provider to ensure it is safe, appropriate for individual health needs, and does not interfere with other medications or supplements,” opines Dr Srivastava.

Harsh echoes the same sentiment, “Consumers should be cautious when selecting nutraceutical supplements and look for products that have been evaluated in double-blind placebo-controlled studies with replicable results. They should also ensure that the source of the supplements is reputed with stringent quality controls in place.”

In conclusion, a balanced and varied diet that includes adequate amounts of macronutrients and micronutrients is essential for optimal health and the prevention of chronic diseases. Nutraceutical supplements should be used to supplement dietary intake, but they should be selected and used with due diligence. The foundation for preventing any kind of chronic disease is a good diet. Nutraceuticals can only ensure that the gaps in your food habits are covered.

