Roll Samosa Recipe: A Quick and Spicy Snack That You Can't Resist Trying

If you’re a samosa lover but don’t want to compromise on taste and health, try making samosa rolls at home. This innovative twist to the classic snack is sure to impress your taste buds with its crispy, spicy goodness. Plus, with this video recipe, you can make roll samosas in just minutes, without spending hours in the kitchen. So, why wait? Give it a try today and surprise your family and friends with a yummy and fun snack! This recipe has been shared by an Instagram user (@cravekitchen26), and it’s a must-try for all samosa lovers out there.

Ingredients

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour,

4 boiled potatoes,

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

3 teaspoon oil,

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon dried mango powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon roasted Take cumin powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. sesame seeds

2 finely chopped green chillies

½ carom seeds, ¼ cup green peas

Oil and salt as per taste.

Let us now know the method of making Roll Samosa.

How to make it

Take a bowl and add all-purpose flour, chilli flakes, celery, salt, and 3 spoons of oil. Mix well with your hands. Add water to the flour mixture and knead it into a normal dough. Heat oil in a pan to prepare the filling for samosas. Add cumin and green chillies to the heated oil. After the cumin turns red, put peas in the pan and cover it.

After two minutes, mash the potatoes and add them to the pan. Mix the potato and peas well and add coriander leaves, salt, and garam masala. Turn off the heat and let the filling cool down. Take the dough and divide it into small balls. Roll the balls into a thin roti shape. Cut the roti in half from the centre.

Take one-half and make a cone shape. Fill the cone with the prepared filling. Apply some water on the edges of the cone and seal it well. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the samosas until they turn golden brown. Serve the hot and crispy roll samosas with your favourite chutney. Enjoy!

