Rose Room by Isha J To Make ICW 2023 Debut; Says, “As A Designer Felt Immense Pride”

Luxury, opulence and elegance define Rose Room by Isha J best. The Delhi-based fashion brand is all set to make its India Couture Week debut on August 1, at Taj Palace, at 8 pm.

Elated to celebrate women and their individuality through couture, Rose Room is all set to showcase Isha’s artistic vision and unique style on the runway.

In conversation with News18, fashion designer Isha Jajodia of Rose Room, shares her excitement about making her debut at ICW 2023, showcasing her collection Romantic Reverie, and why Vaani Kapoor is the ideal muse for the collection.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are making your debut at India Couture Week this year, how does it feel to showcase your designs on such a prestigious platform?

Making a debut at India Couture Week is an exhilarating and momentous experience for any designer as it is one of the most prestigious platforms in the Indian fashion industry. At the same time, as a designer, I felt immense pride in having the chance to showcase my artistic vision and unique style on such a grand stage.

What does couture mean to you and how have you channelled your expertise in your couture collection?

Each piece of clothing is thoughtfully curated to radiate power, assurance and fierceness. This time, we tried to blend Indian crafts and techniques into our European aesthetic. The contemporary representation of chikankari is achieved through the incorporation of unique resham work, complemented by intricate beadwork and hand-applied crystals.

How would you describe the couture collection you are presenting at India Couture Week?

The designs in the collection are inspired by the beautiful world of French architecture. The collection includes intricate patterns with roses and lace, creating a sense of timeless beauty and grace. The main aim was to create simple and sleek designs using patterns, which resulted in minimalist outfits with a hint of sheer and fluidity. The collection includes structured jackets, bralettes, lace tops, and lehengas. It is made for modern and contemporary women who exude a mix of sensuality, elegance, and self-assurance, highlighting their confident and graceful nature.

Vaani Kapoor will be walking for you, what makes her the perfect muse for your collection?

Vaani Kapoor is an ideal muse for our collection because she exudes confidence and has an impeccable personal style, on and off the ramp or screen. She is the perfect choice because she loves to experiment with her looks, making her a versatile and inspiring muse for our collection.

5 things you wish could be part of Indian couture in modern times.

The Indian couture scene has evolved into a dynamic and diverse industry, embracing change while preserving its cultural heritage.