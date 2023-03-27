We all want to start our day with a healthy breakfast. For this, paratha made from flax seeds can be a great option. Flaxseeds are also known as linseed or alsi. It is rich in fibre and the other elements present in it also help in reducing cholesterol. Nowadays the high cholesterol problem has become quite common. To keep your heart healthy, you must include flaxseeds in some or other form in your diet. Flaxseed (alsi) paratha is very tasty and can be easily prepared for breakfast meals.

Flaxseed is a storehouse of nutrients and by consuming it for breakfast, your body remains energised throughout the day. Flaxseeds contain dietary fibre, proteins, lignans, antioxidants, and polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-3. Consuming these nutrients may help lower the risk of various conditions like diabetes, constipation, high cholesterol, heart disease, and cancer.

Here’s a simple and quick method of making a flaxseed paratha recipe!

Ingredients -

Wheat flour - 2 cups

Roasted flaxseed powder - 1/2 cup

Jaggery - 1/2 cup grated

Milk - 2 tsp

Oil - 1 tsp

Desi ghee - as needed

Salt - as per taste

Method -

To make flaxseeds paratha, clean the flaxseeds, put them in a pan and roast them on a low flame. When the seeds cool down, grind them with the help of a mixer to make a powder. Now, take a bowl, add flaxseed powder and grated jaggery with 2 tsp of milk and prepare the stuffing by mixing it.

Now, take another mixing bowl and put two cups of wheat flour in it. After this, add one spoon of oil to the flour and knead the dough for paratha by adding water as required. Now, cover the dough and keep it aside for 10 minutes. Then, once again knead the dough and make small balls of it.

Then take a dough ball and roll it a little round. After this, keep the prepared stuffing in the centre and close it from all sides and then roll the paratha again. Now, put some ghee on a nonstick pan and brush it all around. When the ghee melts, put the stuffed paratha in a pan and roast it. Flip the paratha when it becomes golden brown and roast it on another side by applying ghee on top. Roast the paratha till it becomes golden and crispy from both sides.

It may take 2 to 3 minutes to roast these parathas properly. Similarly, make all the parathas. Healthy and tasty flaxseed (alsi) paratha is ready, you can also serve it with green chutney or yoghurt.

