Sabyasachi Sarees: 5 Drapes That Will Go Down in History

Celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee once said: “The saree belongs just as much in board rooms as tailored suits, and as much on red carpets as evening gowns.” For Sabyasachi it’s always a moment of pride and joy to see women drape the six-yards of sheer elegance on a global stage. From Cannes, MET Gala to Bollywood Brides, the saree is a story Sabysachi will never stop telling.

Having designed for celebrities brides including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Patraklekha, Sabyasachi’s saree journey has also seen international celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell being enamoured by his craftsmanship. Recently, on Season 2 of Never Have I Ever, the Netflix TV series, in one of the episodes actor Poorna Jagannathan was seen draped in one of Sabyasachi’s classic sarees.

Rooted in tradition with a global connect, every Sabyasachi saree moment narrates a story of its own. Here are five Sabyasachi saree styles that will go down in history:

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Saree: Bengal Tiger Couture

Deepika Padukone is one of the many stars who loves adorning ensembles designed by Sabyasachi. In one of her interviews, Deepika had mentioned how during her modelling days she saved up to buy herself a Sabysachi saree. From limited edition hand painted sarees to the iconic red sarees, Deepika has draped them all.

In 2022, when Deepika Padukone was announced as one of the jury members for Cannes Film Festival, the global star graced the red stairs in a custom Bengal Tiger couture saree. The black and gold stripes were block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. A part of the Aakash Tara collection, the couture saree celebrated heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The saree became one of the most talked about silhouettes at Cannes in 2022.

Natasha Poonawalla at MET Gala 2022

Saree: Gold Handcrafted Printed Tulle

When philanthropist Natasha Poonwalla had to grace the iconic MET Gala red carpet in 2022, she chose Sabyasachi to give life to her vision, which was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze. Celebrating Indian craftsmanship, Sabyasachi created a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and a trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The opulent saree was paired with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

The saree was not only a hit on the global platform in 2022, but this year, it found a special place at the Offbeat Sari exhibition hosted at The Design Museum in London. The exhibition which celebrates the contemporary saree in its numerous forms, is curated by Priya Khanchandani and features an array of saree designed by celebrated Indian designers, and will be open to the public till September 2023.

Kangana Ranaut at Padma Awards 2020

Saree: Beige saree with golden motifs and border

Kangana Ranaut who was announced as one of the Padma Shri awardees in 2020, attended the award ceremony hosted in 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Receiving the prestigious award at the hands of former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Kangana celebrated the precious moment draped in a Sabyasachi beige saree featuring gold motifs and an intricately embroidered border. Paired with a dark brown blouse, the saree was a perfect blend of power and elegance. The golden motifs and border on the saree added a hint of sparkle to her overall traditional look.

Laxmi Agarwal at Chhapaak screening in 2020

Saree: Banarasi Silk

Laxmi Agarwal, a motivational speaker and acid attack survivor attended the screening of Chhapaak in a Sabyasachi saree. Looking radiant in red and gold, the saree has been one of Sabyasachi’s iconic pieces. Called the Sabyasachi Red, the colour holds a special place in the designer’s collections. You will see the colours used as a perfect canvas to highlight the impeccable craftsmanship in varied colours.

Kim Kardashian in Vogue 2018 photoshoot

Saree: Red Sequins

Be it weddings to red carpet events, the Indian film and fashion industry won’t deny a Sabyasachi saree. But did you know that back in 2018, reality TV star and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian was draped in one of Sabysachi’s sarees? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen in the Vogue 2018 edition looking ravishing in a hot red sequin sari, styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Sabyasachi has now and again proved that the six-yards of fabric is not only a versatile garment but can also be an extension of your personality.