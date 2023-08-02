Sahil Khattar Reveals His Fitness Mantra, Shares His Gym Routine and Diet Plan | Exclusive

Sahil Khattar is a YouTuber and television host. He also made his acting debut with the 2021 movie ’83’ which also starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. Anybody who follows Sahil on social media, knows that the actor is a fitness freak too. Sharing his fitness mantra, Sahil told News18 Showsha exclusively that even though he does not perform Yoga regularly, he makes sure to visit the gym every day.

“Personally, I’m more inclined towards the gym. Yoga doesn’t really resonate with me. When it comes to the gym, there are certain exercises and activities that don’t appeal to me, especially cardio. Given my fast metabolism, I tend to focus more on weight training. It has helped me prepare for my upcoming job opportunity called Bajao, and I’m grateful for the hours I’ve put into it," he said.

Sahil also shared details about his diet routine which keeps him fit and added, “I aim for around 140 to 150 grams of protein per day, incorporating protein supplements and other necessary nutrients. My exercise routine mainly revolves around weight training, combining it with some SRT (Supramaximal Repetition Training) for added effect. My routine involves targeting different muscle groups on alternating days. While it may seem unconventional, this approach works well for me, and I’ve learned not to fix what isn’t broken."

Sahil also stressed that in today’s time, it is important to take care of one’s health especially when we see several young people losing their life due to cardiac arrest. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial, especially considering the heart-related ailments many young actors are facing these days. To ensure I stay healthy, I focus on eating well, exercising regularly, and maintaining a balanced approach in all aspects of life. I firmly believe in avoiding banned substances, steroids, and drugs that can harm the body and affect heart health. It’s essential to keep both the mind and body in good shape. By participating in sports, such as hockey, and engaging in various physical activities, I strive to maintain a healthy heart and overall well-being," he concluded.