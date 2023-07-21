Sakshi Sindwani Walks the Ramp at Manish Malhotra’s Show; Says, “It’s Personality That Truly Shines”

Sakshi Sindwani is a body- and size-positive campaigner and a maker of fashion contents. She has extensively experimented with many content genres after starting her content making journey in 2017 on YouTube. She regained her footing on Instagram in 2019 after putting out inconsistent content for two years.

Just yesterday, Sakshi Sindwani walked the runway for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture presentation in a stunning display of grace and flair. As the camera followed her everywhere, she spoke on life and style, highlighting the value of the fundamentals and reiterating that one’s real essence lies in their individual personality.

At yesterday’s Bridal Couture Show, when renowned designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 18 years, people were stunned at how elegantly Sakshi strolled down the runway. Sakshi wore a magnificent ivory saree-lehenga with gorgeous designs and a one-shoulder blouse. Sakshi had expertly pulled off the complete ensemble, as delicate as it may have appeared, with a flowing pallu, open hairstyle, and minimal jewellery and accessories.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Serves Absolute Rani Feels with Ranveer Singh as They Steal the Show for Manish Malhotra

Talking about her experience of walking with Manish Malhotra in his beautiful creation, Sakshi says that, “It’s always the most surreal experience to walk for him. I had the most ethereal white printed lehenga. And I was the only girl walking in it. I think I felt very powerful and sexy at the same time. White is something that makes you feel things. It’s a colour that gives you power. It’s a colour that makes you feel very serene and very calm. But also very bold at the same time. Because you’ve seen sarees draped. And my lehenga was very special. Because the lehenga skirt had a saree draped on it. So it made me feel very special. The outfit was quite extravagant but it was also sexy and it was really nice.

Sakshi has always been a avid fan of Manish Malhotra, as evident from her Instagram stories and photos. In 2021, Sakshi Sindwani’s small dream of representing couture came true and the designer was an integral part. The body-positive celebrity expressed her joy at being included in Manish Malhotra Couture Week, when he unveiled the Nooraniyat collection, on Instagram. Malhotra also showcased a number of fresh talent, and the collection was webcast on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Sindwani (@stylemeupwithsakshi)

The model was photographed donning a full-sleeve, deep-neck blouse with an exceptional red lehenga that had zari embroidery all over it. She also wore a net dupatta that has intricate stitching. She chose a bulky Kundan necklace, a large nose ring, and maangtika as her accessories. She chose to wear little makeup with strong lips and left her waves in place.

Speaking about her rapport with Manish Malhotra, she says, “I’ve seen his journey literally since I was a child. And I am so fortunate enough to call him my confidant, my friend. But most importantly, my guru in this industry. He really takes care of me and he shows how much he cares."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Sindwani (@stylemeupwithsakshi)

Sakshi has truly gone a long way from being fat-shamed at one point to now, when she has walked the runway for the biggest fashion designer in the country. She says that for one to be in the world of fashion and modelling, “You have to know the basics of modelling and ramp work and all of those things. And you have to put in that hard work. But personality shines through. The more unique you are, the better it is for you to survive in this industry. Because now people are looking for character and personality so much more than just a pretty face. And I think it’s our time to shine. Right?"