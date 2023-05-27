Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi Turned Showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at IIFA; See Photos

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi was the site of the stunning IIFA Rocks 2023, which brought together splendour, luxury, and octane on one platform. Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks is Co-Presented by NEXA. IIFA ROCKS 2023 witnessed a breath-taking celebration comprising fun, glamour, delightful acts, and surprises with mesmerising performances all under one roof at the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

With exciting performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal & Iulia Vantur Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks was presented by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao. IIFA Rocks continue to be a venue for displaying musical ability with top-notch performances by music maestros of the business, a musical spectacle befitting the biggest film industry in the world.

The fashion segment of IIFA Rocks, which NEXA curates each year with a prominent designer, was one of its highlights. It emphasises the brand’s inspiration and creation as its essential qualities. Manish Malhotra’s distinctive style of larger-than-life splendour captivated and impressed at this year’s eagerly awaited fashion spectacle. A special IIFA award for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema was also handed to him in recognition of his well-known contributions to the fashion and film sectors.

One of the key highlights of IIFA Rocks that took place on Friday was a special collection showcased by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra.The collection reflected ‘old world charm meets the new world’ that was breakthrough and imaginative and had Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi as the showstoppers for the evening.

Salman Khan, a very charming and known superstar, became Manish Malhotra’s special muse for his theatrical collection that was inspired by the 1950s. Salman was unquestionably the best pick given that he pulled off the complete ensemble with such ease and glitz. Salman looked handsome in an all-black Manish Malhotra suit. Salman has made headlines over the past several days owing to his fresh and unique French beard style. When the actor put out a photo on Instagram when he arrived at IIFA, comments from fans all over the world had already taken over the section.

In a blue Manish Malhotra ensemble, Nora Fatehi radiated the beauty of a princess. The outfit was extremely lovely, and Nora’s makeup and hairstyle, together with her choice of clothing, gave off the ideal mood for the 1950s.

“The collection is reflective of ‘old world charm meets the new world’ to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires with NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023.,” said Manish.

Several of Bollywood’s top performers, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh, will perform live during the Awards, which will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.