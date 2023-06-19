CHANGE LANGUAGE
Salman Khan Looks Dapper as He Arrives Suited up in a Blue Ensemble for the Karan Deol's Reception
Salman Khan Looks Dapper as He Arrives Suited up in a Blue Ensemble for the Karan Deol’s Reception

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 00:02 IST

Mumbai, India

At the reception for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, Salman Khan arrived in style sporting a deep blue suit. (Images: Instagram)

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the professional front, Salman Khan will star in Tiger 3. The movie, which was made by Maneesh Sharma and will be released this year

Karan deol and Drisha Acharya got married in a splendid ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. After the ceremony, Karan and his wife posed for the paparazi, dressed in red and white coloured coordinated outfits, as they participated for the sacred rituals in midst of their close friends and family.

Fans responded to the wedding reception images as soon as they appeared on social media. Congratulations to both of you, an admirer wrote. Another person remarked, “What a beautiful couple." Many spectators praised the pair for starting anew.

The seasoned filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter is Drisha. Dharmendra has previously disclosed that Karan had introduced Drisha to the family through his mother. Then, his mother told Sunny and Dharmendra about it. The seasoned performer expressed his excitement for Drisha to join his family. Salman Khan was seen coming at the party in style. But what caught people’s attention online was Bhaijaan’s hip French beard style.

first published:June 19, 2023, 00:02 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 00:02 IST