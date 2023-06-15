Salt-water Mix To Lemon Juice, Easy Home Remedies To Clean Stomach

Stomach-related ailments are quite common nowadays. Changes in food habits, accompanied by unfavourable weather conditions all lead to stomach problems, including gas, bloating, stomach ache, indigestion, constipation and irregular bowel movements. An unclean stomach can lead to severe and long-term problems in the future. While over-the-counter medications are easily available in pharmaceutical stores, it is always a better option to opt for natural home remedies. Here are some natural ways that you can follow to achieve a clean stomach.

Salt-water mix

You can get rid of an unclean stomach and digestive issues by drinking salt-water mix first thing in the morning. All you need to do is boil a glass of water to a lukewarm level, neither too hot nor too cold. Next, sprinkle some salt into it and stir well. Drink the saltwater solution and you will be amazed to see the results. It improves digestion and helps you to get rid of constipation.

Probiotics

Probiotics are found in fermented foods as well as in certain supplements. Consuming probiotic-rich foods, including yoghurt, pickle water, kimchi and buttermilk will aid you in alleviating diarrhoea and cleanse your colon. Having probiotics not only reduces the symptoms of digestive problems but also boosts immunity and controls stomach inflammation.

Apple juice

There is a saying which goes, “An apple a day keeps a doctor away.” And the phrase is correct as apple is richly infused with fibre. Not only apples but drinking apple juice is equally beneficial in treating a hoard of stomach disorders. It cleanses your stomach, promotes good bowel movement, keeps you hydrated for a longer period and boosts your immunity. You can get the best results if you consume apple juice without peeling the skin.

Vegetable juice

Not many are fond of vegetable juices. But drinking vegetable juice occasionally can help you to clean your stomach’ by improving digestion. Some vegetables that you can use to make juice include cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, tomato, carrot, cabbage, gourd and bitter gourd. Additionally, it also helps in removing harmful toxins from your body.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains sufficient quantities of Vitamin C, beneficial for effective stomach cleansing. It promotes good digestion and weight loss. Just add a few drops of lemon juice in lukewarm water and drink it in the morning. The results will surely amaze you.