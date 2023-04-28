Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: Look Back to When She Revealed Her Obsesssion for Korean Skincare

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: Samantha has managed to establish herself as a well-known figure in Bollywood in addition to being one of the top actresses in Telugu and Tamil movies. Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently makes news due to her appearance, sense of style, and demeanour when speaking in front of an audience. Fans frequently ask her about her skincare routine and how to get skin like glass in addition to their interest in her wardrobe choices. Samantha Ruth Prabhu mentioned that she is a lover of Korean skincare procedures and enjoys pampering her skin in many of her Instagram stories.

Here are five things this South Indian beauty strives for to achieve that:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her steaming time:

This South Indian beauty makes sure to go for face steaming at least twice or three times a week to give her skin that extra hydration. She occasionally also adds a tiny bit of turmeric to the water to offer even additional advantages. Sheet masks and double masking:

Without a doubt, Samantha makes sure to incorporate this finest Korean skincare technique into her daily routine. She makes careful to add two masks back-to-back to get that pristine finish and rapid hydration. Samantha Ruth Prabhu uses rollers on her face:

Samantha uses this method of skincare to treat her skin well. These jade rollers enhance blood circulation in addition to reducing puffiness. causing a mushy appearance and quick radiance. Adheres to the right CTM protocol:

Samantha makes sure to never skip her CTM routine (cleansing, toning, and moisturising), which is the foundation of any K-beauty skincare routine and followed on a daily basis, in order to get that glass-like skin and keep that shine. Sunblock:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never forgets to apply a proper sunscreen and makes sure to never neglect that process, whether she is inside the house or outside.

