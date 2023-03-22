Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kick-Starts Shaakuntalam Promotions And How

Be it her excellent performance, sizzling dance moves, classy aura or impeccable fashion choices, Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to radiate confidence. The star, who is all set to impress the fans with the release of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam, has finally kick-started the promotions, but in style. Samantha often made it crystal clear that a no-fuss monotone pick is your reliable friend.

Slaying the sartorial statements with each time she steps out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wardrobe over the years has been the harbinger of less is more aesthetic. Now, for the first round of Shaakuntalam’s promotion in Mumbai, Samantha chose to reflect her own sense of style in Namrata Joshipura’s white gown.

Exuding elegance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like everything that dreams are made of. The celebrity fashion designer, perfectly allowed Samantha to keep it fresh and bold in the customised silk gown. Featuring full sleeves, and a closed neckline, the NJ’s piece of work added the perfect glow, which even the monochrome picture couldn’t dim. The much-needed oomph quotient was brought in by the cut-outs around the waist in the front, which turned out to be the highlight of the whole look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Ditching the statement pieces of jewellery, the Yashoda star followed the minimal rule while accessorising her look with an alluring ring on her right hand and simple ear studs. A pair of glass heels sealed the diva look for Samantha, who left her tresses loose and styled them in soft waves, and we must say those bangs suited her well.

Acknowledging Samantha’s post, Namrata Joshipura confessed that she is “crushing” on the actress, after witnessing the way she carried the whole look. Sharing her post on her Instagram story, the designer wrote, “We are crushing on our favourite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in NJ.”

Shaakuntalam is helmed by Gunasekhar, and apart from Samantha, the film also features Dev Mohan. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here