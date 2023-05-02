Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks ‘Tortured’ As She Takes Bath in Tub Filled With Ice; Here’s Why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her action-packed spy character in the Citadel series’ Indian spin-off. With her ‘action mode on’, the actress has to undergo excessive workout blow during strenuous shooting and practice sessions. For making a quick recovery, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has chosen ice bath therapy to be her go-to method even though she calls it the “torture time." On Monday evening, she posted a photograph of herself enduring the chilled pain as she sat inside what appears to be a makeshift tub filled with ice.

Even, her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan joined the bandwagon by undergoing ice bath therapy in what seems to be the bathtub of a hotel room. In a short clip, he was captured prepping the tub with water and cold ice supposedly prior to immersing himself in it.

What is ice bath therapy?

Many professional athletes choose to dip into chilled water covered in ice, particularly after a tough workout session. Also known as cold water immersion (CWI), the therapy involves immersing oneself in a tub of water that’s between 50-59 degrees Fahrenheit. The practice is usually done for about 15 minutes for a speedy recovery. While research still continues to decipher the potential benefits and risks of using the technique, it’s recommended to take a medical opinion before signing up for the practice.

The potential benefits:

After an intense training session, an ice bath may produce relief for sore and burning muscles. It tends to calm the central nervous system aiding in sleep and making one feel less fatigued. Another potential benefit suggests that letting your body in low temperatures can help limit the inflammatory responses thereby enabling quick recovery. The method may allow the body to cool down faster if the training session is conducted in scorching heat. The therapy also enables an increase in dopamine and reducing in cortisol levels.

The potential risks:

For those suffering from blood pressure problems and cardiovascular diseases, it is advised to consult a doctor before using the therapy. Ice baths have been associated with triggering hypothermia when the session prolongs over the body’s limit.

