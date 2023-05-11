Sanjana Sanghi's Saree-Gown Look is a Perfect Blend of Elegance and Edge

When it comes to the world of fashion, Sanjana Sanghi needs no introduction. The Bollywood actress has left her mark not just on the big screen but also on the fashion industry with her impeccable sense of style. Her creativity is evident in her choice of outfits, which range from traditional Indian wear to Western attire. With her eye-catching ensembles and ability to carry any outfit with confidence, Sanjana Sanghi has become a fashion icon for many.

In her recent appearance at an awards event, Sanjana Sanghi left her fans stunned in a gorgeous saree gown, showcasing her fashion prowess and elegance. Sharing some pictures online, she captioned her post, “Here to (S)Teal your hearts."

Sanjana Sanghi’s collaboration with the fashion house Huemn has proven to be a match made in heaven. She picked the saree gown from their collection and looked absolutely stunning in it. The outfit featured full sleeves that cascaded into gloves, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble. The turtle-neck detail of the blouse added a modern twist to the traditional saree, while the long pallu gave it a sense of elegance and sophistication. The colour of the outfit perfectly complemented Sanjana’s skin tone, and the luxurious velvet material uplifted the look.

She wore a statement silver neck ring and multiple finger rings from Rubans Jewellery and Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, which added a touch of sparkle to her outfit. The neck ring was a bold statement piece that drew attention to her neckline, while the finger rings added a sense of elegance and sophistication to her look.

Sanjana Sanghi’s flawless look wouldn’t be complete without the touch of her talented fashion stylist, Priyankka Castelinno. She styled her hair in a high ponytail, followed by teal glitter eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.