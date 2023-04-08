Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date, Significance And Rituals

Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Sunday, April 09, this year. On this day, also called Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, people worship Lord Ganesha by observing a fast and offering Arghya to the moon at night. At the time of worship, Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha is heard in which it is narrated how Lord Ganesha received the boon of the “first one to be worshipped". Know the story of the Sankashti Chaturthi from Dr Ganesh Mishra, astrologer of Central Sanskrit University, Puri.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha

According to the legend, once all the deities including Indra approached Lord Shiva with prayers to help them with their troubles. Lord Shiva asked both his sons to do it and since both of them were ready, so Lord Shiva decided to test both of them.

He ordered that the one who will first come to us after circumambulating the earth first will only be sent to help the gods. After this, his son Kartikeya got off on his carrier to complete the test. Lord Ganesha on the other hand thought about the test for a second.

He then did something unique. He quickly got up from his place and circumambulated his parents, father Lord Shiva and his mother Parvati seven times with folded hands. After that, he came to his place and sat down. All the deities were surprised to see this. After some time, Kartikeya came back to Kailash after completing the task and declared himself the winner.

Meanwhile, Lord Shiva asked Lord Ganesha why he revolved around his parents instead of the earth. On this, he said that the whole world resides at the feet of his parents. Lord Shiva was very pleased to hear this answer and decided to send Lord Ganesha to help the gods.

Lord Shiva bestowed a divine blessing upon Lord Ganesha that whoever performs the ritual worship of him on the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi and offers Arghya to the moon at night, will have their sins absolved. This ritual is believed to ward off any impending disasters and fulfil one’s desires, resulting in a greater sense of happiness and prosperity in life.

