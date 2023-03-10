SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: The Hindu calendar features two Chaturthi Tithis during each lunar month and the Chaturthi Tithi following the full moon or Purnima, which falls in the Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight period is called Sankashti Chaturthi. In Tamil Nadu and few other states the day is also known as Ganesh Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi. If Sankashti Chaturthi occurs on a Tuesday, it is known as Angarki Chaturthi and is considered very auspicious. This year Angarki Chaturthi was observed on January 10.

According to Drik Panchang, the Sankashti Chaturthi during Krishnapaksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra will fall on March 11. The devotees of Lord Ganesh observe fast on this day and the culture of fasting on Sankashti Chaturthi is more prevalent in the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date

Though the Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on March 11 for the month of Chaitra, the date may vary in some states depending on the local panchang. The observance of Sankashti Chaturthi fasting is determined by the timings of moonrise and the duration of Chaturthi Tithi.

If the Chaturthi Tithi prevails a day before or Tritiya Tithi, then devotees can also keep fast on that day. As the moonrise time varies for different cities, it’s necessary to follow the local calendar or the Panchang.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Time

The Chaturthi tithi will start from 9:42 PM on Mar 10 and end at 10:05 PM on March 11, according to Drik Panchang.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Rituals

On Sankashti Chaturthi, followers of Lord Ganesha observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise. During the fast only fruits and vegetables can be consumed. Popular dishes on Sankashti Chaturthi include Sabudana Khichadi, potatoes, and peanuts, and the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance

The term “Sankashti" signifies getting rid of all problems. Lord Ganesha, who is considered the ultimate deity of wisdom, is known as the eliminator of all obstacles. Thus, devotees believe that by keeping fast on Sankashti Chaturthi they can overcome all hurdles in life with the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

