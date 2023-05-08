Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Moonrise Timing, Significance, Puja Muhurat, and Bhog Offered to Lord Ganesha

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the lunar month of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings.

Here is the significance of Sankashti Chaturthi, the puja muhurat (auspicious time for worship), timings, and the traditional bhog (offering) that is prepared for the deity on this special occasion.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is considered to be a highly auspicious day for Lord Ganesha’s devotees, and it is observed with great enthusiasm across India. It is believed that observing a fast on this day can fulfill one’s desires, remove obstacles from one’s path, and bring prosperity and happiness. This day is especially significant for those who face troubles in their lives and seek divine intervention to overcome them.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Muhurat and Timings

The puja muhurat for Sankashti Chaturthi varies depending on the phase of the moon. On this day, Lord Ganesha’s devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings and protection. People also observe a fast on this day, abstaining from eating food until the moon rises.

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:04 PM

The Sankashti Chaturthi puja starts in the evening when the moon rises, and it lasts for approximately one hour. It is essential to perform the puja during the muhurat to ensure maximum benefits. The timings for the puja vary from region to region, and it is best to consult a local priest or a religious calendar for accurate timings. According to Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:18 PM on May 8

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 4:08 PM on May 9

Sankashti Chaturthi: Bhog

The bhog or prasad that is offered to Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi varies depending on the region. Some of the popular bhog items include modak, laddoo, panchamrut, and fruits. Devotees also prepare special dishes on this day, such as sabudana khichdi, potato vadas, and sweet dishes made of jaggery and coconut.

