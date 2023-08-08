CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sanya Malhotra Is Giving The Internet Some Major Fitness Goals, Here Is What You Can Learn From Her
Sanya Malhotra Is Giving The Internet Some Major Fitness Goals, Here Is What You Can Learn From Her

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 19:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanya Malhotra is giving some major fitness goals. (Images: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra is a true blue fitness enthusiast you can seek major fitness inspiration from

Sanya Malhotra has always admitted to the fact that she is a true fitness aficionado and that in every way possible is true. While the actress loves to eat, she makes sure to sweat it right. Sanya has an extremely sorted workout pattern that one can definitely take cues from, whether it is a weekday or through the weekend, this diva never misses out on a day of workout.

If you are someone who is suffering from terrible mid-week blues then know that you are truly not the only one. However, it is almost a given that you will be all geared up and ready to hit the gym once you see Sanya Malhotra work out. She is fierce and awesome as she works out and according to experts, her postures are great too.

Sanya loves a good cardio session and is all smiles doing the trickiest of workouts. Cardio is extremely important if you are trying to get in shape, however, one must note that too much of it can also be detrimental. Balance is the key when it comes to cardio workouts, make sure to not indulge in it for more than 2-3 days a week if you are properly training.

Have a healthy mix of cardio workouts and if need be what one can do is add weights to the workout. If you are adding weights then remember that you are also combing strength training with your cardio which is actually impeccable because strength training is exceptionally good for the body.

