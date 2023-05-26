Sanya Malhotra Nails the Blend of Modern and Traditional in her Exquisite Embroidered Co-ord Set

Sanya Malhotra is an absolute diva. She always manages to turn heads with everything she wears. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet look or a casual street style outing, the actress never disappoints us. Currently, Sanya is riding on the success of her latest Netflix release, Kathal. Apart from her acting prowess, the actress is well known for her impeccable style statement. And, her recent appearance in a classy embroidered co-ord set is proof. Sanya shared a bunch of pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and we are spellbound.

Styled by celebrity fashion maven Meagan Concessio, her ensemble, from the shelves of celebrity designer Anamika Khanna, exuded a captivating allure in a striking shade of red. The three-piece outfit featured a crop top adorned with intricate embroidery and exquisite motifs, paired flawlessly with flared pants. Elevating the overall look, she layered her fit with an oversized jacket.

To complement the fashion outing, Sanya Malhotra opted for a diamond choker necklace, statement rings, a golden bracelet, and a pair of stunning statement jhumkas. Sanya’s makeup had a touch of femininity, with pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, contoured cheeks complemented with a touch of blush, and a flattering nude lip shade. She opted for a clean bun hairdo, which added an element of sophistication.



Sanya Malhotra aced the OOTD at the screening of her film Kathal. Bollywood stars like Guneet Monga, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajpal Yadav, Kritika Kamra, Divya Dutta, and Siddharth Roy Kapur among others attended the event.



Kathal is a remarkable comedy-drama film streaming on Netflix. The storyline revolves around a spirited police officer’s investigation into the mysterious disappearance of two jackfruits from a politician’s garden. Along with Sanya Malhotra, the ensemble cast also includes Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Anant V Joshi.



