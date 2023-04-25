Sanya Malhotra's No-Makeup Looks Are Definitely For The Keeps, Check It Out

Sanya Malhotra’s social media accounts are truly an extension of herself, she does not fear to show her true self even on the internet. By this time anyone following her for a considerable amount would know that she loves to follow the trends but is definitely not hesitant to give them her own touch, similarly one would also find her trying out the trendiest makeup looks but at the same time, she loves to take the minimalistic route when it comes to trying out different looks almost every other day. Her love for no make inspires the rest to try going out bare-face with full-on confidence every once in a while.

It is pivotal to remember that one can ace a no-makeup look only when their skin is well hydrated because that is what will aid the natural glow. Do not believe us? Well, check out Sanya’s pictures-

This is one of the best summer-appropriate looks on the internet to take inspiration from. Sanya sported this uber-cool look with close to no makeup on her face and just a lip tint to add that extra pop of colour to the entire look.

This again is the perfect example that even while you are setting foot outside, you can try to keep it low-key when it comes to makeup. The extremely sleek eyeliner finish along with the light pink eyeshadow almost seem to be a match made in heaven. She did not do much on her face except moisturise it really well and add some good old blush to it.

Around a week back, the Dangal actress was enjoying a beach vacation and not only did she make us crave for one but she also gave us some major no-makeup look goals. On her vacation, Sanya kept it super hassle-free and went all natural with her look. She aced the beach look with a little blush on her face and a special mention has to go out for the blue nail paint which was the perfect addition to her summer holiday.

