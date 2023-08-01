Sara Ali Khan Brought Traditional Grace With Modern Day Elegance At ICW 2023

Sara Ali Khan brought traditional grace with modern day elegance in Shantnu & Nikhil’s ethereal ensemble on Day 7 of India Couture Week. Looking like the perfect modern Indian bride, Sara looked like poetry in motion as she gracefully explored and walked through the enchanting set.

Known for adorning modern silhouettes and power dressing, Sara looked at ease in this bridal look. This modern day bridal look complemented Sara’s regal personality and set the tone for the upcoming wedding season.

A soft pastel palette enhanced with shimmery embellishments and embroidery, was complemented with Sara’s charming personality. A perfect amalgamation of grace and glamour, Sara did 100 per cent justice as a showstopper and channelled her inner diva as she swayed to the soul-stirring music played during the showcase.

Celebrating the couturiers collection Etheria, inspired by the Italian town of Sicily, Sara looked pretty in blush. Looking like royalty, Sara Ali Khan’s showstopper look featured an intricately embroidered lehenga, a blouse and a sheer long cape with sparkling details.

Sara, who has walked for India Couture Week in the past, glided in the opulent pastel lehenga set looking and feeling like a true princess. Joining her in the show was actor Aditya Roy Kapur who looked like a modern day groom in a stylish sherwani with

Shantnu & Nikhil showcased their collection Etheria- inspired by the Italian town of Sicily at Indian Couture Week 2023. With a special focus on couture wear and contemporary silhouettes, the collection drew attention towards the signature Maison Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail gowns, revisited with a lens of splendour.

A testament to the artistry and heritage of Indian craftsmanship, Shantnu & Nikhil’s ensemble showcased intricate motifs from the baroque palaces, meticulously crafted using techniques reminiscent of a bygone era.

Magical, whimsical and extravagant, the collection displayed an old-world charm weaved together with contemporary styling. A tribute to the modern day cocktail bride, the bridal silhouettes from the collection explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and gloves, just like in the Gatsby Era.

India Couture Week is on till August 2, 2023 and will feature showcases by renowned couturiers Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rose Room by Isha J and Rahul Mishra.