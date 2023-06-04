CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan Is Absolutely the Epitome of Ethnic Fashion as She Exudes Grace in a Pretty White Salwar Suit
Sara Ali Khan Is Absolutely the Epitome of Ethnic Fashion as She Exudes Grace in a Pretty White Salwar Suit

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 07:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Sara chose a white satin anarkali suit, and she looked lovely in it. (Images: Instagram)

Sara danced while celebrating the box office triumph of her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke while wearing a white anarkali and a georgette dupatta; Check out her photos right here

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also features Vicky Kaushal, tells the tale of a young couple whose unexpected divorce results in a comedy of errors. Sara Ali Khan is currently quite busy since the movie’s promotions are going strong. For the past two weeks, Vicky and Sara have been advertising their movie. Sara, however, is currently occupied with honouring her movie and the praise it has received from both the public and critics. The actor posted a series of images of herself dancing in a kind of garden while wearing an exquisite ethnic ensemble and revelling in her delight.

Sara chose a white satin anarkali suit for the occasion and looked ethereal in it. The actress was dressed in a white salwar with a sweetheart neckline, quarter sleeves with frill patterns at the elbows, and a long, flowy skirt. Additionally, she paired it with a pair of ethnic white satin slacks with white zari accents at the ankles. Sara finished off her ensemble for the day with a white georgette dupatta with simple embroidery in white resham threads. Sara captioned her photos, “Mood after seeing the love Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting."

Sara’s Instagram followers quickly swamped her posts with likes and comments. The best remark was made by Vicky Kaushal, who also plays Sara. Vicky stopped by in the comments area and left a message with the name of Sara’s character from their movie, “Somya," and an emoticon of a white heart. With white juttis with decorations and silver oxidised jhumkas, Sara completed her ensemble for the day. The actor smiled heartily for the cameras while wearing her hair open in flowing curls. Sara nailed the ethnic look to a tee with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

