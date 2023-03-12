Sara Ali Khan On Her Mother’s Cooking: Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana For Me Is A Warm Hug Or Like Boiled Eggs | Exclusive

Anyone who has been following Sara Ali Khan from the very beginning of her career knows that Sara takes her food very seriously. She has always been very open about the wonderful relationship that she shares with food and at the same time she has also revealed that after joining the films she has had to cut down on a lot of her cravings and has had to focus more on clean eating.

Sara’s stupendous weight loss journey is an inspiration to many and it is amazing how far along she has come. The secret to it is definitely workout and wise eating, and even though she follows all the strict parameters and principles to stay lean and fit now, somewhere at the very bottom of her heart, her love for food remains untarnished and we can tell that it is everlasting too.

In an exclusive chat with NW18, Sara spoke about all things food, starting from her favourite indulgences, her most loved snack, and the mantra to curb cravings, she also spilt a little secret about her mother, Amrita Singh’s cooking skills too.

You have always spoken about your unadulterated love for food. How often do you get to indulge in your favourite meals and when not indulging in one of those, how do you curb your cravings?

The only thing I love more than food is working. So if I’ve put on weight for the camera and my director thinks my character needs to be thinner, then that’s motivation enough. However, I think that everything should be allowed in moderation and balance. As Sara, I’m confident and comfortable in my own skin but I understand that as an actor, I’m adhering to my director’s vision. So, there are films I need to be extra mindful about my size and there are films where I really don’t, and I don’t have to curb my indulgences.

Over time and again you have mentioned that you love snacking. What are the particular things that you love to binge eat and do you ever plan to maybe associate yourself with a snacking brand?

Over the years Kurkure has become my go-to snack. The brand has always been about adding ‘masti’ and masala to everyday moments in people’s lives, which aligns seamlessly with what I want to achieve from my performances. With that said, I’m pleased to be the latest addition to the chatpati Kurkure family! The decision to work with India’s most loved snack brand was a no-brainer for me and I am very excited about this new venture!

How often do you think is it okay to have a cheat meal day and what is your favourite cheat meal?

I don’t think there’s any okay, it depends on your health regime. More than vanity, what’s important is your health, so once a week is fine but if you hydrate, sleep well and work out, you’re not going to want something unhealthy more than once a week. I must emphasise that the most important thing is health and it’s dependent on each person and their metabolism.

Do you have a favourite ‘Maa me haath ka khana’? What is it?

Maa ke haath ka khana for me is a warm hug or like boiled eggs, because maa ka haath are like mere haath—not really made for cooking.

Going back, do you have a favourite food memory and what makes it special?

I like food markets a lot. Whether it’s in Delhi or it’s in New York, I enjoy street food markets and have had the best experiences with them.

If you are allowed to indulge in one good meal on a day apart from your cheat day, what food items would that consist of?

My favourite indulgence is dark chocolate. A close second is Farmer Café’s desserts!

