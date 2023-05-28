Sara Ali Khan Sports A RS. 95K Gharara Set For The Promotions Of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', See Video

Sara Ali Khan radiated elegance and grace as she adorned a mesmerizing gharara set from Akansha Gajria’s label during the promotional events of her film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The ethereal georgette ensemble, valued at a whopping Rs. 95,200, was a sight to behold, perfectly capturing the essence of summer with its refreshing lime green hue adorned with captivating tie-dye prints.

The gharara set showcased Sara’s impeccable fashion sense, as the bodice shimmered delicately, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. The contrasting mauve hue of the dupatta gracefully draped over her shoulders, creating a captivating visual contrast. Sara’s love for ethnic wear is well-known, and once again, she showcased her mastery in acing such outfits, effortlessly blending traditional charm with contemporary style.

To complete her mesmerizing look, the talented actress chose the perfect accessories. Lovely danglers adorned her ears, delicately framing her face and adding a touch of sparkle to her overall appearance. The addition of sleek bangles on her wrist added a hint of elegance and sophistication, perfectly complementing the ensemble’s aesthetics.

Sara’s hair was artfully styled in a half-knot, adding a touch of modernity while maintaining a sense of traditional elegance. With her locks cascading gracefully down her back, she exuded confidence and poise. Keeping true to her signature style, the actress opted for minimalistic makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Subtle touches highlighted her features, while maintaining a fresh and radiant look.

With her undeniable charm and effortless grace, she effortlessly carries any ensemble she wears. The Rs. 95,200 gharara set from Akansha Gajria’s label was a testament to her timeless beauty and ability to effortlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary trends.