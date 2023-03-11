Sara Ali Khan to Turn Muse for Punit Balana’s Showcase at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI | EXCLUSIVE

An epitome of grace and elegance with a hint of spunk, Sara Ali Khan is all set to celebrate the magic of Rajasthan in Punit Balana’s showcase on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

To present his multi-season celebration of folklore, culture and joy, Utsav, the collection will see Sara add to the celebration on the runway. Speaking about collaborating with Punit Balana, Sara says, “I am thrilled to be walking for Punit Balana and showcasing his stunning Utsav collection, which stays true to its meaning of ‘celebration’ or ‘celebration of a joyous occasion’.”

Equally thrilled about the textures and crafts of the vibrant collection, Sara adds, “Utsav highlights textures inspired by the Kalbelia community of Rajasthan, their folklore, literature and the culture that not only binds the Indian state of Rajasthan but one that also acts as a bridge between this state and Indian culture in a larger context.”

To evoke luminosity and an idea of celebration and joy through its timeless designs, the collection will be brought to life through bright hues of surkhlaal and gulaabi gulaal and a bold shade of pickle green. A symphony of embroideries, the ensembles will be enhanced with marodi, resham, gota, mirror and coin along with Punit Balana’s signature prints.

Speaking about the collection and his show at Lakme Fashion week X FDCI, ace designer,Punit Balana says, “For me, what’s most important while designing a new collection aremy roots, my surroundings. I never have to look beyond Jaipur and Rajasthan for inspiration. There’s so much about our history that remains untapped and I really hope that one collection after another, I can show people how contemporary our culture can truly be.”

With block prints inspired by Rajasthani history, particularly that of the Kalbelia community, and bandhani, Utsav represents masterful craftsmanship in terms of silhouettes, ranging from classic Punit Balana outfits to new, contemporary ones – reimagined lehengas and peplum sets, heavily embellished kurtas for men and many more to suit the effortless sartorial sensibilities of the modern woman and man

“Happiness, song and dance are a huge part of the Kalbelia community, and they make sure that their culture, their folklore is passed onto generations. They take immense pride in it. I want the Punit Balana women and men to also feel the same kind of pride when they own and wear an outfit from Utsav, something that will hold meaning for decades tocome,” adds Punit.

