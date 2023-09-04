Sara Ali Khan's Pink Jumpsuit Worth Rs 2,10,184 Is A Wardrobe Staple, Details Inside

Sara Ali Khan loves to make a fashion statement but she is equally comfortable in sporting comfortable clothes that suit her mood. Anyone who has been following the actress for a long time must know that the ensembles that the actress dons are often reflective of her happy-go-lucky personality. From the pristine-most white outfits to flaunting bold colours, she does it all with the utmost finesse.

Recently, Sara attended the Gadar 2 success party with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the fans were appreciative of the beautiful bond that the siblings share, fashionistas and fashion critics could not help but obsess over Sara’s outfit. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Sara was seen sporting a stunning hot pink jumpsuit crepe jumpsuit from the shelves of the popular brand Emilia Wickstead. The oversized lapels on the jumpsuit add a formal touch to an otherwise casually hot look. One has to give it up for the wide-leg fit which is truly the flavour of the season and looked great on Sara.

Coming to the price point, the jumpsuit is priced at a whopping amount of £2,015 which if converted to Indian currency comes at around Rs. 2,10,184 which for sure is expensive but before we put a conclusion to the statement, there are some factors to consider for sure. To begin with, the jumpsuit was tailored to pit and looked perfect on Sara highlighting her statuesque figure and creating a magnificent silhouette. From the colour to the texture, everything was absolutely on point and this jumpsuit is a classic one that can be worn for any reason and every season which is why it does seem pretty worth it.

In terms of makeup, Sara went extremely minimal and did justice to the look with a tinge of highlighter on her cheeks and some blush on. The pink glossy lip shade reminded on of the Barbie-core trend and how it is still quite in action. She also went simple with accessories, two simple diamond studs and a silver bracelet along with a silver watch was all that she had on and all of which went well with the look. She completed the look with glossy red stilettos which was in contrast with the jumpsuit but looked pretty playful and was definitely a bold choice.