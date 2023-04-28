Saree Trends For Summer Weddings 2023

Summer weddings are always a great opportunity to experiment with new styles and trends, especially when it comes to the quintessential Indian garment - the saree. With so many different fabrics, colours, and designs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide on the perfect saree for the occasion. From vibrant floral prints to lightweight fabrics that will keep you cool and comfortable in the heat, sarees are perfect for summer weddings. Whether you’re a traditionalist or someone who loves to mix and match styles, there’s something for everyone in this year’s summer saree trends. So let’s dive in and discover the hottest looks for your next summer wedding!

“Our Les Cinephiles collection offers light weight tulle sarees which are hand embroidered with sequins that create geometric or floral textured patterns inspired from archival European lace fragments. The blouses are crafted using old world techniques such as bead work and French knots and feature motifs derived from vintage minaudière bags that we have collected over the years through our travels,” says Rimple Narula, Fashion Designer.

The sarees are perfect fit for a variety of events such as a champagne brunch or a cocktail evening. Pair them with statement earrings and high heels for a high octane look that is sure to make heads turn! This summer is all about glamorous sequin sarees and statement blouses. Narula shares the different saree trends of 2023:

Gharchola sarees

For a more traditional look we recommend Gharchola sarees. These sarees are crafted using vintage Benarsi zari weaves that are layered with handmade bandhej patterns (done at a specialist crafts cluster in Kutchh) and our signature embroideries. Each saree is coordinated with a statement blouse and offers an opulent alternative for a wedding or reception look. Heirloom saree

Apart from that, one can always restyle an heirloom saree with a modern blouse or jacket for a unique one-of-a-kind look.

As the scorching sun blurs and the summer breeze becomes a balmy gust, it’s time to update your wardrobe, especially regarding sarees. This season, the fashion world is excited about the latest go-to fabrics for sarees: Tulle, silk tissue, and cotton lamè. Tulle sarees

Tulle sarees are a perfect choice for summer because of their lightweight and airy texture. They are made from a fine net fabric that allows proper ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable in the scorching heat. Regarding trends, tulle sarees with intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork are currently in vogue. They add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit, making them a top choice for weddings and other formal occasions. This season, Tulle sarees in pastel shades, such as blush pink and mint green, are also quite popular. These soft hues complement the summery vibe and give the saree a refreshing and feminine look. Silk tissue sarees

The sheer quality of silk tissue makes it a top choice for a chic and sophisticated look. Silk tissue sarees are perfect for summer due to their lightweight and breathable texture. The fabric is made by weaving silk and cotton threads together, resulting in a thin, airy material that is perfect for warm weather. The saree drapes effortlessly and has a luxurious feel that adds elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Silk tissue sarees with intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments are currently in vogue. These sarees offer a glamorous and sophisticated look perfect for weddings and other formal events. Furthermore, sarees with metallic borders and pallus are also trending this season. Using gold or silver threads adds a touch of glamour and sophistication to the overall look. Cotton Lamè Sarees

And for those who want to make a statement while staying comfortable, cotton lamè sarees are a perfect fit. Cotton lamè sarees are perfect for summer because of their lightweight and breathable nature. Lamè is a fabric woven with metallic threads, giving it a shimmery and reflective appearance. Combined with cotton, it creates a breathable and comfortable material that is perfect for hot and humid weather. Cotton lamè sarees with vibrant and bold colours are in vogue this season. The use of shades such as hot pink, bright orange, and electric blue adds a pop of colour to the saree, making it perfect for summer events.

These fabrics offer diverse colours and patterns, catering to individual styles. Whether you prefer a classic or contemporary look, these fabrics keep you cool and stylish all summer. So, dress up or down, and make a fashion statement with these trendy saree fabrics that showcase your impeccable style.

