Satisfy Your Mango Cravings With These Drool Worthy Desserts

Indulge in the irresistible and luscious taste of mango with these delectable desserts that perfectly capture the essence of summer. Prepare to satisfy your sweet tooth with a range of mouth-watering treats that highlight the natural goodness of mango. From creamy mango cheesecake and refreshing mango sorbet to tropical mango sundae and mango float, these desserts are a celebration of the tropical fruit’s vibrant flavours. The summer season becomes even more delightful as you explore these delightful creations that showcase the versatility of mango in the world of desserts. Get ready to embark on a tantalizing journey of mango-infused bliss that will leave you craving for more.

Here are a few mouth-watering mango desserts that make the summer season totally worth it from Baskin Robbins.

Fresh Alphonso Mango Ice cream

Made with real alphonso mango pulp, this ice cream has a creamy texture and a sweet and tangy taste that is sure to delight your taste buds. The ice cream is infused with the tropical flavour of mangoes, and has chunks of juicy mangoes swirled throughout for a burst of fruity goodness in every bite. The ice cream has a smooth and velvety texture, which melts in the mouth and provides a burst of refreshing taste. With its bright and vibrant colour, the Fresh Alphonso Mango Ice Cream is a perfect choice for those who love the sweet and tangy taste of mangoes.

Mango Passion Float

Mango Float is a refreshing beverage that combines soda topped with a large dollop of ice cream, creating a frothy, fruity, and fizzy drink that’s perfect for a hot summer day. This creamy delight is made will melt into your drink for a delicious sip each time. These floats are the best way to experience your favourite nostalgic beverage any time of year.

Cheesecake with Vanilla Ice cream & Mango spread

This dessert is a great choice for anyone looking for a sweet treat that combines the classic flavours of cheesecake with the tropical taste of mango. It’s perfect for sharing with friends and family, and is sure to leave everyone feeling satisfied and happy. It is a delightful dessert option that offers a perfect balance of creamy cheesecake, smooth vanilla ice cream, sweet mango sauce, and light whipped cream. With its rich and indulgent taste, this cheesecake is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a special celebration or a simple dessert after a meal. It’s also a great option for those who are looking for a unique and delicious dessert.

Alphonso Mango Fruit Cream Sundae

Alphonso Mango Fruit Cream Sundae is a perfect choice for anyone who wants to indulge in a refreshing and delicious dessert that provides a twist to the classic fruit cream sundae. This sundae is made with a single scoop of Alphonso Mango ice cream layered with a blend of soft fruits, fruit toppings, whipped cream, and cherry on top.

Let your taste buds dance with delight as you indulge in the succulent flesh of this exotic fruit. Whether you prefer your mango desserts in the form of ice cream, sorbet, or a smoothie, Baskin-Robbins has something for everyone. So go ahead, take a bite, and savour the magic of the mango!