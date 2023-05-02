Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth And Manage PCOS Symptoms With These 5 Desserts

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder affecting up to 4-18 per cent of reproductive-age women, according to the National Library of Medicine. Women with PCOS experience irregular periods along with symptoms like weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. However, lifestyle changes, such as dietary adjustments, can help manage PCOS symptoms.

Women with PCOS are also at higher risk for developing insulin resistance and diabetes. A healthy diet and lifestyle can play a crucial role in managing PCOS symptoms and reducing the risk of associated health conditions. While it may be challenging to find PCOS-friendly dessert options that satisfy a sweet tooth, there are many delicious alternatives to traditional desserts that are high in refined sugar and carbohydrates. Some examples of PCOS-friendly desserts include:

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Indulging in a rich and creamy chocolate mousse can be a delightful treat. And avocados are an excellent source of healthy fats and fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full for longer. Furthermore, cocoa powder contains flavanols, which can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. To make this dessert, blend together avocado, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and a natural sweetener until smooth and creamy. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. This dessert is not only delicious but also an excellent way to satisfy your sweet cravings while staying within a PCOS-friendly diet. Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are a fantastic source of fibre, healthy fats, and protein, making them an ideal ingredient for a PCOS-friendly dessert. Chia seed pudding is a simple and customizable dessert that you can make easily. Just mix chia seeds with your preferred milk, vanilla extract, and a natural sweetener, and let the mixture sit in the refrigerator overnight. For added flavour and crunch, top the pudding with fresh berries or sliced almonds. This dessert is not only nutritious but also delicious and can be enjoyed as a healthy treat at any time of the day. Apple Crisp

That sounds like a delicious and healthy option for a PCOS-friendly dessert! Another variation of this dessert is to make it into individual apple crisps by baking the apple slices in ramekins or muffin tins with the oat and almond flour topping. This can make for a fun and visually appealing dessert that can be enjoyed on its own or topped with a dollop of whipped cream or Greek yoghurt for added creaminess. Banana Ice Cream

Banana ice cream is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional ice cream that is packed with sugar and unhealthy fats. Simply blend frozen bananas with a little bit of milk or almond milk until creamy and smooth. You can also add in other ingredients like cocoa powder or peanut butter for added flavour. Berry Sorbet

Try making a delicious berry sorbet that is packed with antioxidants and fibre! Simply blend frozen berries with a small amount of water or juice until smooth and creamy. If you prefer a sweeter taste, add a natural sweetener of your choice. Enjoy a guilt-free and PCOS-friendly dessert that can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

