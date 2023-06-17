Save Your Skin From Damage With These 5 Easy Peasy Tips

Our skin reflects our overall health and well-being. It acts as a protective fence against harmful elements, controls body temperature, and plays an important role in our overall look. However, there are many factors that can lead to skin damage, cause premature ageing, dryness, breakouts, and many other unpleasant conditions. Since your skin is weak and can be damaged easily, here are 5 common causes and some important tips to help you protect and maintain glowing skin.

Sun Exposure

The UV rays can damage our skin, leading to sunburns, pigmentation issues, and even skin cancer. Prolonged exposure to the sun without sunscreen protection can result in ageing and cause fine lines and wrinkles. Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is extremely important. You can protect your skin by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 25 or higher. You must apply sunscreen even on cloudy days.

Smog, dust, and smoke can damage your skin. These harmful particles can clog pores and lead to inflammation. Similarly, climatic conditions like extreme cold or dryness can strip the skin of its natural moisture, resulting in dull and dehydrated skin. Wash your face every day to remove pollutants and dirt, followed by gentle exfoliation to unclog pores. Apply antioxidant-rich creams into your skincare routine to protect your skin.

Some habits can destroy the health and the look of your skin. Smoking, drinking excessive alcohol, poor diet, and lack of sleep can all cause skin damage. Smoking reduces blood flow and strips the skin of essential nutrients and oxygen. Alcohol causes dehydration in the body, leaving the skin dry and dull. Insufficient sleep disrupts the skin’s natural repair processes, leading to dark circles. Quit smoking, limit alcohol intake, and prioritize a balanced diet rich in fruits & vegetables. Sleep properly each night to allow your skin to regenerate. Limit screen time as it can damage your skin.

High levels of stress can badly impact your skin’s health. Stress triggers hormonal imbalances that can result in increased excess oil production and acne breakouts. Try stress-management techniques in your daily routine, such as exercise, meditation, or engaging in activities you enjoy. Practice self-care to unwind. You can promote glowing skin by managing stress effectively.

Harsh skincare products can contribute to skin damage. Harsh cleansers and exfoliators can take away skin’s natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated. Avoiding skincare routines can result in dead skin cells, leading to clogged pores and a dull complexion. Choose gentle skincare products that suit your skin type. Establish a daily skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing to have happy skin.