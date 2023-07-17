Sawan 2023: Fasting On Mondays? Check Out Delicious Dry Fruits Halwa Recipe

Sawan Monday is a day of spiritual fasting and has great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Those who observe fast on this day usually prefer fruits in their diet. And on Mondays in this year’s Sawan, there is one more item that you can add to your menu and make your fast healthier and tastier. It is the delicious dry fruit halwa.

This wonderful sweet dish is packed with nutrients and is perfect for your fasting day. It is no secret that dried fruits are the most wholesome and the halwa made from them guarantees a healthy day. You can now enjoy the dry fruits halwa as you begin your falahar. It is an easy and quick recipe to prepare. Let us know how to make it.

Ingredients to make dry fruits halwa

Dates chopped - 1 cup

Anjeer chopped - 1 cup

Cashews chopped - 1/4 cup

Almonds chopped - 1/4 cup

Walnuts chopped - 1/4 cup

Pistachios chopped - 1/4 cup

Milk - 1 tbsp

Desi Ghee - 2 tbsp

Method of making Halwa

To prepare delicious and nutrient-rich dry fruits halwa, wash and clean the dates, take out the kernels and finely chop them. After that, chop up some dried figs (anjeer) into fine pieces. Now finely chop the almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews. Place all of the dry fruits in the mixer jar, excluding dates and figs, and grind them. Remember that they should remain coarse rather than in powder form.

After this, transfer the mixture to a bowl. Now, add dates and figs to the blender container, along with milk and ghee, and blend until it turns into a smooth paste. Transfer this paste to a bowl.

Place a pan on the stove and let it heat up on medium flame. Add dry fruit powder to it and after this, add fig-date paste and cook the mixture for 4-5 minutes while stirring. During this time, the paste will cook thoroughly and begin to give off a moist scent. Turn off the gas after that and let the pudding cool.

Your healthy and tasty dry fruits halwa is prepared. You can let it set in the refrigerator and serve it after cutting it into the shape of barfi.