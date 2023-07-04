Sawan 2023: Food Items You Must Offer To Lord Shiva During This Holy Month

Sawan is considered as the auspicious month of Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev. During this sacred month of Sawan, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On the first day of Sawan, devotees perform puja. They wake up early, bathe, and take a vow to fast and worship in front of the divine Shiva and Parvati. They visit a Shiva temple, anele the idols of Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva with Panchamrit and bathe them with Gangajal, and cleanse them with a cloth. The deities are then embellished with Shringaar such as chunari, mehndi, bangles, and a sacred thread. Devotees also offer sweets and fruits as Prashad.

People eagerly await the month of Sawan and consider it highly sacred for pleasing Lord Shiva. This year Sawan is accompanied by an additional month, known as Adhik Maas. The month of Sawan will span two months, starting from today (July 4) till August 31. During this time, various methods are employed to please Lord Bholenath.

Among these methods, people observe fasts and abstinence. During the fast, Lord Shiva is offered a fruit-based diet, and only fruits are consumed. In this report, we will help you inform about the specific fruit-based diet that should be offered to Lord Shiva on the Mondays of Sawan. Let’s find out.

Renowned astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram from Ayodhya states that the offering to the deities should be made with clean hands. It should include dishes like kutu puri (buckwheat bread), and aloo (potato). Sabudana (tapioca pearls), pumpkin fritters, and sabudana kheer (tapioca pudding), should be served to those observing the fast.

Sawan Somwar has a colossal importance with various fabled tales linked with it. One popular tale is that Mata Parvati observed a special fast on Sawan in order to fulfil her desire to marry Lord Shiva. It is believed that if unmarried women keep this fast, Lord Shiva will shower his blessings upon them for a prosperous married life.