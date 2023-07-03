Sawan 2023: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kanwar Yatra

The month of Sawan this year begins on July 4, 2023. As per the Hindu scriptures, this month is considered Holy and is very dear to Lord Shiva. During this period, devotees worship Lord Shiva Shambhu to seek his blessings. But unlike the previous year, this time, Sawan celebrations will be extended by a month. The commencement of Sawan month also means that the Kanwar Yatra will begin to please God.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

During the holy month of Sawan, people organise the Kanwar Yatra in which more than lakhs of devotees walk to the Lord Shiva temples and return by carrying Ganga water in kanwars from all the major pilgrimage places to please the Mahadev. This holy water is then used to anoint the Lord. Many go to Baba Dham mandir barefoot with Kanwar in hand and shower the idol of Lord Shiva with Ganga Water. This ritual is called jalabhishek.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra

Lord Shiva is one of the holy gods of the Holy Trinity in Hinduism and is referred to by many names. As per the Hindu scriptures, his grace and blessings can help anyone avert a major crisis in life. It is believed that Lord Shiva is pleased by the genuine devotion of his devotees, even if it is a simple gesture of bathing him with water. This is the reason why every year his devotees go on Kanwar Yatra to show devotion to their Lord.

Kanwar Yatra Details

This year, the Sawan month will last for two months and the Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 4 and will conclude on August 31. The Kanwariyas will get extra time to show their devotion to Lord Shiva.

The most auspicious day to offer water in Sawan 2023 are:

July 15, 2023, Saturday: Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat

July 30, 2023, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat

August 13, 2023, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday: Shivratri

August 28, 2023, Monday: Pradosh Vrat

History of Kanwar Yatra

Many believe that Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva and was the first Kanwariya. As per the mythology, when the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean happened, it brought forth poison. To avert the crisis and save the world, Lord Shiva consumed the poison which made his throat turn a bluish hue and earned him the name Neeakantha.

It is believed that Ravana worked to remove the negative energy from Lord Shiva. He later brought the holy Ganga water in his Kanwar and bathed the Shivling with the same water, which helped the Lord to remove the poison from inside him.