Sawan 2023: Know The Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Cautious For Next Two Months

For followers of Lord Shiva, Sawan is a particularly significant month. In this period, the Shivling of Lord Shiva is given Ganga water, which makes the God happy, as per beliefs and he fulfils the wishes of his devotees.

After almost 19 years, this year, Sawan is for two months. It will be observed from July 4 to August 31. According to astrology, many zodiac sign inhabitants will experience good fortune in the month of Sawan, while many others need to maintain caution.

Pandit Kalki Ram, a renowned astrologer in Ayodhya said that for many zodiac signs, Sawan will not be a very fruitful period. These signs include Capricorn, Libra, Taurus, and Aquarius.

Capricorn

This year, Sawan will bring a lot of challenges for anyone born under this sign, including financial difficulties. If you are planning to invest, then do it only after giving some thought. Capricorns should particularly keep an eye on their spending.

Libra

There will be career strain, family financial issues and health-related issues during the month of Sawan for Libras. These zodiac signs will have to be stable at this time and avoid pace. The health of their family members will particular consideration.

Taurus

For those born under the Taurus sign, Sawan will particularly be a tough month. There is a chance of an increase in mental stress and health-related issues.

Aquarius

Aquarius people may have an upsurge in health-related issues during the month of Sawan. They may have to struggle and experience career ups and downs. The obstacles can be curbed if people of this sign work from home in the month of Sawan.

For other signs like Leo, cancer, and Sagittarius, Sawan month will be a peaceful one, promoting self-discovery, spiritual growth, emotional healing and new opportunities.