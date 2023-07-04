Sawan 2023: Make These Offerings Based On Your Zodiac Sign To Please Lord Shiva

The auspicious month of Sawan starts today. After almost 19 years, this year, Sawan is for two months. It will be observed until August 31. It is an auspicious month for Lord Shiva devotees. Those who seek the blessings of Lord Shiva should make the most of this time. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. If you want to remove all your physical and mental sufferings, offering these can help you to get rid of bad luck. This will also improve your planetary obstacles. According to astrology, you can offer these to Lord Shiva based on your zodiac signs. This will help you fulfil your wishes and please Lord Shiva.

Aries- People of this zodiac sign must offer Shiva milk and water. They can also offer belpatra, sandalwood, and a red flower. You can also mix a bit of jaggery in rose water and present it to Lord Shiva. Chant Om Namah Shivay, this will help you fulfil your wishes.

Taurus: You should anoint Lord Shiva with curd and honey. You can also offer him cow’s milk, curd, or white flowers in Sawan. You can present laddus to Lord Ganesha. This will help you to overcome obstacles. Chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra.

Gemini: You should anoint Lord Shiva with ghee and also donate raw milk to the temple. You can also offer curd by mixing it in water or offer sugarcane juice. You can present him Bhang, Datura, Moong, and Doob. Chant Om Namah Shivay Kaal Mahakal mantra.

Cancer: You should present white flowers, sandalwood, perfume, or cow milk to the Lord. You can offer rudrabhishek with ghee. Chant Om Chandramauleshwar Namah to the Lord.

Leo: You should offer him sweet offerings like honey, sugar, and raw milk. You can also present madar flowers, wheat, red flowers, and also light a ghee lamp while worshipping. Chant Om Namah Shivay Kaal Mahakal mantra.

Virgo - You can offer him sandalwood, Bhang, Belpatra, Doob, Datura, or Gangajal. You can present him with sugarcane juice. Chant Om Namah Shivay Kaal Mahakal mantra.

Libra: To get success and love, you should apply bel leaves and red flowers. You can also offer white sandalwood, curd, and honey, rudrabhishek with perfume or sandalwood mixture with gangaajal, to Lord Shiva. Chant Om Namah Shivay.

Scorpio: You can donate milk to the needy to please Lord Shiva. You should offer red roses or red flowers to Lord Shiva. To get auspicious results, you need to chant the Om Hom Om Jun mantra.

Sagittarius: You can offer honey to Lord Shiva. You should offer yellow flowers, yellow sandalwood, belpatra, or sugar candy to Lord Shiva. Anoint Shivling with turmeric and cow milk mixture. Chant Om Namah Shivay Guru Devaya Namah.

Capricorn: Offer blue flowers, belpatra, hemp, datura, or hemp. Abhishek Shivling with coconut water. Chant the mantra to seek his guidance, Om Hom Om Jun.

Aquarius: Offer sugarcane juice, blue flowers, or Shami flowers. Perform Rudrabhisekh with sesame oil. Chant Om Hom Om Jun mantra.

Pisces: You should offer sugarcane juice, saffron, or yellow flowers. You can also offer sandalwood and anoint him 11 times with water. You can also offer him with yellow mustard. Chant Om Namah Shivay Guru Devaya Namah.