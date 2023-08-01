Sawan Maas 2023: 5th Mangla Gauri Vrat To Seek Goddess Parvati’s Blessings

All the Mondays of the Sawan month are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Similarly, all Tuesdays are dedicated to Goddess Parvati and the prayers are performed in the form of Mangla Gauri Vrat. This puja ritual is performed for those who are praying for a happy married life and a suitable life partner. This year, a total of nine Mangala Gauri Vrat will be observed. Of these, four have already taken place. Today, August 1, marks the fifth one. On this occasion, Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma explains the method and significance of this ritual.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Maa Gauri on this day with proper rituals results in good fortune and a happy married life. Maa Gauri Vrat can be kept by anyone, but is mainly observed by women. Unmarried women keep this fast for a suitable life partner, whereas a married woman follows this puja to have the blessings of Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. It is observed that Mother Parvati performed penance for several years to marry Lord Shiva. This is the reason that now most people keep this fast, so that they can have a suitable life partner. It is also kept to bring good fortune to the family.

Pandit Hitendra Sharma said that women need to wake up early in the morning and then cleanse themselves, before commencing the rituals of Mangla Gauri puja. They should wear clean clothes before starting the ritual. Then they need to place an idol of Goddess Parvati; light a diya and then offer white flowers, Kumkum, vermillion, white sweets and bhog prasad.

After this, it is recommended that they offer shringaar to Goddess Parvati and then start reciting Mangla Gauri Vrat Katha and Aarti. Then they should distribute the bhog prasad to their family members. Women can break their fast after sunset. They can also go to Shiva temple to worship the holy deity on this day.

There are a few things which should be taken care of, while performing this ritual. Utmost care of hygiene during the puja and vrat should be taken. Shringar items for the Goddess Parvati must be 16, or else the Mangla Gauri Puja will become unfruitful. To recite the story of Magla Gauri is regarded as an auspicious activity on this day.