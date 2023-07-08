Sawan Monday Fasting: Know What Is Prohibited On This Auspicious Day

The holy month of Sawan started on July 4 and the first Sawan Somwar (Monday) falls on July 10. After 19 years, Sawan is going to extend for two months till August 31, as per the Hindu calendar. There will be a total of 8 Mondays in the Sawan month this year.

Sawan Somwar is considered as the most important day for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It’s believed that by keeping fast and worshipping Lord Shiva on Sawan Somwar the devotees can be bestowed with prosperity, health, wealth and happiness.

The first Monday of Sawan will be marked by Sukarma Yoga, Revati Nakshatra, Shravan Krishna Ashtami Tithi this year, as per the panchang.

Devotees try to please Lord Shiva by offering honey, curd, milk, flowers, bel patra, ghee, and sugar. Devotees try to seek his blessings to fulfill their wishes, desires. Observing fast during the first Sawan Somwar is a common practice in most parts of the country. On this day, those who keep fast, follow certain restrictions on this day.

Avoid these things on Sawan’s Mondays

Avoid consuming meat, eggs, garlic, onion, and other non-vegetarian or tamasik food.

Avoid common salt and opt for sattvik food that may have rock salt.

Avoid alcohol and any other alcohol based drinks or food items

Don’t offer Lord Shiva turmeric, coconut, basil leaves, etc., these are prohibited to be offered to Lord Shiva.

On Sawan Mondays, devotees seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. You need to wake up early in the morning, take a bath and visit a temple and worship Lord Shiva to seek blessings and fulfill your wishes. Anoint Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati with Panchamrit. You can also offer sweets and fruits. Devotees flock to Shiva temples in large numbers and chant different slokas and mantras. Those who keep fast on Sawan Somwar end the fasting by eating fruits and sattvik food.