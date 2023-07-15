Sawan Shivaratri 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Date, Timings and Puja Vidhi for Shravan Shivratri

HAPPY SAWAN SHIVARATRI 2023: Sawan Mahashivratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated during the month of Sawan (also known as Shravan) in the Hindu calendar. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and Mahashivratri is considered one of the most auspicious days to worship and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year Sawan Mahashivratri is being celebrated today on July 15. Here are some rituals, auspicious timings, and significance of Sawan Mahashivratri in 2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date and Time Wishes, Messages and Greetings in English and Hindi Rituals and Celebrations Significance of Shravan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date and Time

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - July 15 - 8:32 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - July 16 - 10:08 PM

Shivratri Parana Time - July 16 - 5:34 AM to 3:51 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - July 16 - 7:17 PM to 9:51 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - July 16 - 9:51 PM to 12:25 AM

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - July 16 - 12:25 AM to 3:00 PM

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - July 16 - 3:00 AM to 5:34 PM

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. May Lord Shiva bless you with strength, wisdom, and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Wishing you a blessed and joyful day!

2. भोले शंकर आपके जीवन में खुशियां ही खुशियां भर दे, न रहे जीवन में कोई भी दुख, हर ओर फैल जाए सुख ही सुख. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023

3. भोले बाबा ने जिस पर भी डाली छाया, रातों रात उसकी किस्मत की पलट गई काया, वो सब मिला उसे बिन मांगे ही, जो कभी किसी ने नहीं पायाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

4. On this Mahashivratri, may the divine grace of Lord Shiva bring peace, prosperity, and success into your life. Have a blessed and blissful day!

5. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva fill your life with love, positivity, and abundance. Wishing you a Happy Mahashivratri!

6. As we celebrate Mahashivratri, may the divine light of Lord Shiva illuminate your path and guide you towards a life of joy, peace, and fulfillment. Happy Mahashivratri!

7. On this holy day of Mahashivratri, may all your prayers be answered, and your heart be filled with devotion and spirituality. Wishing you a blessed Mahashivratri!

8. May the blessings of Lord Shiva shower upon you and your family, bringing harmony, happiness, and good fortune. Happy Mahashivratri to you!

9. On this auspicious day of Mahashivratri, may you be blessed with strength to overcome obstacles, wisdom to make righteous decisions, and devotion to Lord Shiva. Have a joyful Mahashivratri!

10. As we celebrate Mahashivratri, may you be bestowed with the divine blessings of Lord Shiva, and may your life be filled with love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Mahashivratri!

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Rituals and Celebrations

Fasting

Devotees observe a fast on Mahashivratri, which typically lasts for the entire day and night. Some people observe a strict fast without consuming even water, while others consume fruits, milk, and light food. Abhishek

Devotees perform the ritualistic bathing (abhishek) of the Shiva Linga with water, milk, honey, ghee (clarified butter), and other sacred substances. Puja

Special prayers and rituals are performed in temples and homes dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets to the deity. Jagran

Many devotees stay awake throughout the night, engaging in bhajans (devotional songs), chanting prayers, and reading religious texts in praise of Lord Shiva. Visiting Temples

People visit Shiva temples to seek blessings and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Significance

Mahashivratri holds immense significance in Hindu mythology and culture. It is believed that Lord Shiva performs his celestial dance, known as the Tandava, on this auspicious night.

Devotees believe that observing fasts and worshiping Lord Shiva on this day can lead to the forgiveness of sins, the fulfillment of desires, and the attainment of spiritual enlightenment. It is also believed that sincere prayers and devotion to Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri can help remove obstacles and bring prosperity in one’s life.