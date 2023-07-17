Sawan Somvar And Mangla Gauri To Hariyali Amavasya, Know All The Fasts In July 3rd Week

The beginning of the third week, specifically on July 17, will witness the celebration of several significant festivals. Hariyali Amavasya, the commencement of Adhikamas (extra month), Mangala Gauri Vrat, and Vinayaka Chaturthi are among the many fasting and festive events scheduled for this week. As a result, the third week of July promises to be exceptionally special with its array of fasting and festivals. Let us now delve into the fasting and festivals occurring between July 17 and July 23.

July 16

On Sunday, July 16, the third week of July 2023 commenced with the auspicious occasion of Kark Sankranti. The propitious time for Kark Sankranti is from 05:03 PM to 07:21 PM. This period is ideal for a holy bath and making charitable donations. By observing these rituals, individuals can attain blessings and positive outcomes.

July 17

July 17th marks several significant events: Somvati Amavasya, Hariyali Amavasya, Savan Monday fast, Sun Transit in Cancer, and Shravan Amavasya. Observing Somvati Amavasya in the month of Sawan involves bathing, charitable acts, and worshipping Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. This auspicious day is believed to bring continuous good fortune and harmonious married life. It also presents an opportunity to address Pitra Dosh through Shraddha, Pindadan, and Tarpan rituals.

Hariyali Amavasya 2023

Hariyali Amavasya, also known as Shravan Amavasya, falls on July 17th, 2023. This special day is dedicated to tree planting, particularly auspicious plants like mango, amla, neem, peepal, banyan, banana, and vine. By participating in this tradition, individuals contribute to environmental preservation and the promotion of greenery.

Second Monday fast of Sawan 2023:

July 17th marks the observance of the second Monday fast of the Sawan month. This day holds great significance as devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. By participating in the Sawan Somvar Vrat, individuals seek the blessings of finding their desired life partner. Additionally, this sacred fast is also observed to attain happiness, peace, prosperity, and overall progress in life.

July 18

The Adhik month, also known as Mal Maas, begins on Tuesday, July 18th. Adhik Maas is an additional month associated with the month of Sawan. Consequently, the month of Sawan will extend for 59 days.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023

On July 18th, the third Mangala Gauri Vrat of Sawan takes place. Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed every Tuesday during the month of Sawan. It is a day dedicated to the worship of Mother Gauri.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023

July 21st marks the celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi during the Adhik month of Sawan. This special occasion involves fasting and devoted worship of Lord Ganesha. Ganapati Puja takes place during the daytime. Through this fast, devotees seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh to surmount obstacles and attain success in their endeavours.