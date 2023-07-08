Sawan Somwar Vrat: 10 Tips for a Healthy Fasting Experience

This year the monsoon season in India, also called Sawan in the Hindu calendar, begins on July 4 and concludes on August 31. It is a sacred month dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva with the hopes of gaining good health, prosperity, and the fulfilment of their desires. During this time, many people observe fasts on Mondays, known as sawan ka somwar. Most people who are fasting refrain from regular meals and instead consume only fruits and milk, while others opt for a single meal a day, preferably without salt. If you’re also fasting, here are some tips to make the fasting experience comfortable and healthy during the Sawan Somwar Vrat:

Stay hydrated

Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Include herbal teas, coconut water, and homemade fruit juices to maintain hydration levels.

Ensure your meals include a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Incorporate fruits, nuts, dairy products, and vegetables to provide essential nutrients and sustain energy levels.

Opt for whole grains such as amaranth (rajgira) or buckwheat (kuttu) flour. These grains are rich in fibre, protein, and minerals, providing sustained energy and promoting satiety.

To maintain muscle mass and feel satiated, include protein-rich foods in your meals. Yoghurt, cottage cheese (paneer), milk, nuts, and seeds are excellent sources of protein and can be incorporated into various dishes or consumed as snacks.

Reduce your salt consumption during fasting. Minimise the usage of salt in your meals and rely on herbs, spices, and lemon juice to enhance the flavours of your food.

Avoid overeating during mealtime by practising portion control. Eat moderate-sized meals to prevent discomfort and bloating. Listen to your body’s signals of hunger and fullness.

Opt for healthier cooking methods such as steaming, or boiling instead of deep-frying. This helps reduce the intake of unnecessary fats and calories.

Incorporate fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation.

Consume foods rich in probiotics, such as yoghurt or buttermilk, to support gut health and aid digestion.

If you have any specific dietary requirements or health conditions, consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalised advice and guidance during the Sawan Somwar Vrat.

This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting 59 days. It will have eight special Mondays dedicated to Lord Shiva instead of the usual four. Such a long Sawan is happening after a gap of 19 years.