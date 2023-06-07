Say Goodbye to Constipation with the Power of This Ayurvedic Ingredient

In today’s world, constipation has become a widespread issue, stemming from factors like poor diet, an unhealthy lifestyle, dehydration, pregnancy, and certain medications. Those afflicted with constipation often consider it their worst nightmare, as it brings forth a cascade of discomforts including headaches, bloating, nausea, vomiting, body pain, mood swings, foul breath, and indigestion. While numerous remedies exist to alleviate constipation, Ayurveda presents its own effective solutions. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda doctor, shares her insightful knowledge and a remarkable remedy to combat constipation.“Constipation is a nightmare, and every person who’ve had a chance to experience it would agree with me here,” reads her caption.

She suggests using aragvadha pulp as a gentle and soothing laxative if you struggle with constipation. She highlighted the effectiveness of aragvadha in promoting bowel movements.

Here’s how to use it:

To use aragvadha for constipation relief, simply open the plant’s pod, extract the pulp into a bowl, and discard the seeds.

Soak the pulp in half a glass of water overnight.

The next morning, macerate the pulp, strain it, and it’s ready to be consumed.

This natural remedy offers a harmless solution to alleviate constipation and facilitate a smoother digestive process.

Aragvadha, scientifically known as Cassia fistula, belongs to the Fabaceae family. It is renowned as a “disease killer" for its ability to balance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. With over 30 synonyms in Ayurvedic literature, Aragvadha has been traditionally used as a safe laxative for both adults and children.

It has various benefits listed below: